It’s a new season with a new coach and a significantly changed lineup. But the Hutchinson baseball team looks to find some of the same old magic from a season ago when the Tigers missed qualifying for the state tournament by just one game.
“Although it will be a great challenge, we are totally expecting to have an opportunity to win the section and conference,” first-year coach Tim Thode said. “We have the type of boys to compete and grind all the way through the last day of the season. In order to accomplish our goals, we need to stay healthy, continue to develop our team identity and just take one inning at a time.”
Hutchinson won the Wright County Conference East championship last season, and finished runner-up in Section 6AAA, losing in the finals to eventual state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
That team boasted a roster heavy with seniors, including catchers Nathan Rannow and Gavin Hutchins, outfielders Brady Knorr and Sam Rensch, and infielders Braeden McGill, KK Starrett, Sam Starke, Tate Renning and Max Einck. All of them have graduated, and replacing them certainly presents challenges, but Thode believes there’s the talent to do it on this year’s roster.
“Although the seniors will be missed, we believe we have lots of talented players ready to step in and fill the holes left by the seniors,” Thode said.
He’s expecting Andy Prieve, who will move to third base after spending time in the outfield last season, to have a big year. Kyle Schumann, a three-year starter, will move in to the catcher role “with lots of expectations,” Thode said.
Hayden Smith, a .300 hitter last season, will see time in the outfield or as a designated hitter this season.
The Tigers’ pitching staff will include Prieve, along with senior Cohan Anderson, who had four wins last season, and junior Carter Kurth, who had three wins, a save and a 1.44 ERA last season. Sophomore Nathan Thode, who earned a win and a save while posted a 0.80 ERA last year, will see more time on the mound this season too.
“Our pitching staff is deep and experienced, which is essential to making a state tournament run,” Thode said. “Team defense looks to be a positive for us. We feel as though we are athletic and fast with a lot of competitiveness.”
Seniors Hunter Lien and Aiden McGraw will compete for time at first base, while MJ Flores, Dylan Schwarzrock and Anderson, along with juniors Ethan Lenz and Kurth will vie for spots in the outfield.
Senior Andrew Weisenberg and sophomore Brady Larson have been sharing reps at second base, while Thode and junior Kael Nelson are getting opportunities at shortstop. Senior Sam Hanson and Nolan McGraw are getting reps at third base and catcher, respectively.
And while defense and pitching will be keys for the Tigers, Thode said Hutchinson is “a great offensive team, as well.”
All of the tools will be necessary as Hutchinson competes in an “extremely tough” WCC East, Thode said, where he expects Delano, Southwest Christian and Mound to be among top challengers.
“The section is no different as far as difficulty,” Thode said. “Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Delano and Orono make for a very competitive section.”
Like every spring sports team in the state, Hutchinson has been challenged by the weather, with several postponements due to precipitation and cold temperatures. That’s just made the Tigers even more anxious for the season.
“We are excited to get outside and continue our work,” Thode said.