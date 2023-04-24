It’s a new season with a new coach and a significantly changed lineup. But the Hutchinson baseball team looks to find some of the same old magic from a season ago when the Tigers missed qualifying for the state tournament by just one game.

“Although it will be a great challenge, we are totally expecting to have an opportunity to win the section and conference,” first-year coach Tim Thode said. “We have the type of boys to compete and grind all the way through the last day of the season. In order to accomplish our goals, we need to stay healthy, continue to develop our team identity and just take one inning at a time.”

