Hutchinson closed its regular season with a 13-0 romp over Minneapolis Edison Thursday at Veteran’s Memorial Field.
The win gave the Tigers 10-8 record on the season as they look forward to the postseason, where they were scheduled to open the Section 6AAA tournament Tuesday. Seedings had not been released when this edition of the Leader went to press.
Hutchinson enters the postseason with five wins in its last eight games. The Tigers played so close, hard-fourth games down the stretch, with all three of their losses being by two runs or fewer.
Most recently, Holy Family stopped the Tigers 6-4 on May 22 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Hutchinson. They also lost 1-0 to DeLaSalle on May 19 and 3-1 to Marshall May 15.
That loss to Holy Family kept Hutchinson from claiming the Wright County Conference East title all to itself. As it was, the Tigers and Holy Family finished the conference season with 7-3 records.