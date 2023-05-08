Three Hutchinson pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Tigers punched out nine hits as they rolled to a 13-0 win over Robbinsdale Cooper Friday.
Larkun Kurth tossed the first two inning for Hutchinson, striking out three without allowing a hit. Kael Nelson relieved, struck out three and walked two, and Andrew Prieve finished off the next two innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed. None of the three pitchers reached 30 total pitches in their stints on the mound.
Meanwhile, Prieve and Nathan Thode led the Hutchinson offense, collecting two hits each. Thode drove in two runs, as did Samuel Hanson.
The win snapped a three-game skid — all coming last week — for the Tigers and evened their season record at 4-4.
Hutchinson fell to Orono 13-10 May 1, and to Holy Family 13-8 May 2, both games played on the rode. Coming home didn’t change things as the Tigers lost 4-2 to Mound Westonka Thursday at Veteran’s Memorial Field.
Hutchinson managed just two hits against Mound Westonka, Prieve getting both while also driving in a run.
Thode pitched well, giving up just two hits and striking out nine over the first five innings. But Mound Westonka picked up three unearned runs over that period, and Thode did allow five walks.
Hutchinson was scheduled to play four games this week, starting with home games Monday against Southwest Christian and Tuesday against New Prague. A road trip to Jordan Thursday will be followed by a home game Friday with Minneapolis Edison.