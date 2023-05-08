Let's play baseball

Three Hutchinson pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Tigers punched out nine hits as they rolled to a 13-0 win over Robbinsdale Cooper Friday.

Larkun Kurth tossed the first two inning for Hutchinson, striking out three without allowing a hit. Kael Nelson relieved, struck out three and walked two, and Andrew Prieve finished off the next two innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed. None of the three pitchers reached 30 total pitches in their stints on the mound.

Tags