After an early loss, Hutchinson made a long run through the consolation bracket of the Section 6AAA baseball tournament.
But it came up just short.
Benilde-St. Margaret, the tournament’s top seed, stopped the Tigers’ run 11-4 in Thursday in the section finals at Delano.
Hutchinson began postseason play with an exhilarating 4-3 first-round victory over DeLaSalle, thanks to a walk-off home run by senior Sam Rensch.
After advancing, the Tigers fell to Delano 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket. This loss put them into the do-or-die elimination bracket, where Hutchinson seemed to thrive.
The Tigers beat Mound Westonka 9-2, putting away a team that they had lost to twice in the regular season. They followed this with another win, this time in a close 4-3 game against Orono.
Advancing to the elimination bracket final, the Tigers earned some revenge.
A rematch with Delano saw Hutchinson make a statement a 12-6 win, and advancing to the section championship game.
The caveat: The Tigers had to beat No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret twice in order to go to state. Benilde St. Margaret managed to make it to the championship without suffering a single loss, including winning its first round game by a stunning score of 31-0 score over Robbinsdale Cooper. Needless to say, they were tough competition. Unfortunately, they proved to be too much for the Tigers.
The Hutchinson Tigers finish second place in Section 6AAA and are looking forward to next season.