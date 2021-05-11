Local baseball fields are filled with the sound of pinging bats once again, and so far this spring the Hutchinson Tigers have played above-.500 ball.
As of May 7, Hutch held a 7-5 record and were 5-2 in the Wright County Conference East, good enough for the top spot in the standings, but not by much. As teams knock off the rust after missing all of last year, the competition among conference rivals has been equal, with four other teams besides the Tigers that have won five conference games or more to put them slightly above .500.
“We want the first half of our season to be a building point to our second, and the second half is when we want to be building even more towards tournament time,” head coach Scott Renning said last week following an 11-5 win over Mound Westonka. “Really, we’re building toward the postseason when we want to be playing our best baseball.”
The win over the White Hawks meant the Tigers swept the season series against their conference rival, but it was also an example of what the Tigers have to do to win games, and in some cases what they have to avoid.
The game didn’t start well as Hutch gave up a three-run home run in the first inning and then loaded the bases on offense only to score one run and leave the bases full. Pitching and fielding errors also made things difficult as the Tigers gave the White Hawks plenty of free baserunners.
“It wasn’t the home run that hurt us, it was the two guys on base in front of him,” Renning said. “We walked six through the first four innings, and we can’t do that. One of our focus points with our pitchers is we’re challenging them to pound the zone. And if they hit a ball out, they hit a ball out. That’s not going to happen often. Solo homers don’t hurt nearly as bad as those with one or two three guys on ahead of them.”
The offense didn’t take long to pick things up, however. After missing a golden opportunity, the Tigers loaded the bases again in the second and third innings, and this time they capitalized with four runs each time to take a 9-3 lead. Not only did the Tigers get timely hits and take advantage of Mound’s mistakes, they caused havoc on the base paths with drag bunts, hit-and-runs, steals and double steals.
“We did a nice job of grinding there and had some good at-bats,” Renning said. “I was a little bummed leaving the bases loaded in the first and only getting one there, but when we are right offensively, we are a hard team to defend because we can do a lot of things.”
The top of the fourth saw the White Hawks threatening to score again as they loaded the bases with walks and timely hits, but this time the Tigers buckled down and held them to just two runs, turning a double play to help end the inning. From then on the White Hawks didn’t have another serious scoring threat, and the Tigers scored two more runs to finish the game strong.
Hutchinson’s offense plugged away with 13 hits in the game and was led by Braeden McGill, who went 3-for-3 with a walk and four RBIs, including a two-run single in the second inning to break the game open.
Getting out of the fourth-inning jam with minimal damage done was a key point in the game, and hopefully a good lesson for the Tigers. Coach Renning said big innings have cost the Tigers most of their losses this year, but they avoided that against the White Hawks and were rewarded with a comfortable conference win.
“We just have to limit the big innings, and that’s the M.O. of most high school teams,” Renning said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to pull our bootstraps up, get after it and limit the big inning, keep them to two (runs) or less and we’ll give ourselves a chance to win almost every night.”