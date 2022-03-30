After two unusual seasons caused by the pandemic, Hutchinson High School’s baseball team is ready to get back to normal for the 2022 campaign. But things will look different this year following significant changes to the Tigers’ conference and section.
Despite all that’s changed in the past two years, Hutch’s goals remain the same.
“Our goal every spring is to get better every day, while really striving for success,” head coach Scott Renning said. “Our goals never change — we want to go win the (Wright County Conference East) championship again. We then want to take our focus to a new section and be the team that comes out of Section 6AAA this year as we have been knocking on the door for the past several years. It is time to kick the door in.”
The Tigers were 10-9 last year and have a good chunk of that team returning, including captains Max Einck, Braden McGill, Nathan Rannow and Tate Renning. Rannow is the team’s catcher while the other three play infield, and Einck also pitches. Other returners with varsity experience include outfielders Sam Rensch and Brady Knorr, infield/pitchers KK Starrett and Sam Starke, Gavin Hutchins, who plays in the outfield and catches, and Kyle Schumann, a battery specialist at pitcher and catcher.
The Tigers lost seven key players to graduation last year, including pitchers Zach Kuseske and Javan Olmscheid, who are taking the mound for college teams at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and St. Scholastica, respectively. Replacing innings on the mound by those two and others will be a major factor to Hutch’s success this season.
“Replacing many of our innings on the mound will be a key this year … but we have eight to 10 solid arms that can throw strikes and keep hitters off balance,” Renning said. “Defensively we will again be very solid with tremendous speed at almost every position. Offensively we will need to continue to give each other quality at-bats to continue to scratch out runs and put pressure on teams defensively until we can break them.”
Renning has several young players ready to step up to the varsity level for the first time, or to take on a larger roll this year. They includeWyatt Reece, Cohan Anderson, MJ Flores, Andy Prieve, Hayden Smith and Carter Kurth, all of whom are listed as pitchers, as well as other positions. Nick Walser is another guy who may work himself into a varsity roll in the field.
CONFERENCE IS SMALL
BUT COMPETITIVE
The Tigers’ last conference title was in 2019. Before that they won championships in 2016 and 2015, and Renning believes the team should be in the mix for another title toward the end of the regular season.
Hutchinson was 7-5 against conference opponents last year and took second in winning percentage, but the WCC East looks very different following the departures of Orono, Waconia and New Prague, last year’s conference champ. Southwest Christian also joins the WCC East this year, making it a six-team field.
“The WCC East will still be tough as it always is,” Renning said. “The losses of Orono, New Prague, and Waconia is a negative for the league as they have always provided quality competition along with quality programs and people guiding them. Southwest Christian will be another strong addition to the league and will help create another really strong nucleus of teams that will be competing for the conference title.”
Hutchinson will also have to adjust to major changes in their playoffs as they move from Section 2AAA to Section 6AAA. That means they’ll no longer face teams such as Marshall, New Ulm or the Mankato schools. Instead they’ll be up against Orono, Delano, DeLaSalle, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Minneapolis Edison, Mound Westonka and Robbinsdale Cooper. While Renning expects it to be a competitive playoff, he’s optimistic.
“It is a welcome change as our past section has had five of the top 15 ranked teams in class 3A in it for each of the last four years (Hutchinson, Mankato West, Mankato East, Marshall, and New Ulm),” he said. “We feel we are a major reason our section is tough and we are hoping to make a true run at the section title this spring with these guys. They will truly have to be mentally tough, do the little things, and play not only for each other but for our entire community in order to get there.”
The Tigers have won just three section titles in their program’s history, and the last time was in 2006, when many of this year’s players were still learning to walk. Renning is hoping to end the 15-year drought, and if the Tigers can do so, he believes they can play with anyone on the big stage.
“Once we can get to the state tournament, we feel we will compete with anyone as we play a style of baseball that puts tons of pressure on teams,” he said. “With true belief in each other at that point — expecting greatness from each and every player — anything can happen at the state tournament.”