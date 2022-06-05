Hutchinson extended its season with a 9-2 win over Mound Westonka in the Section 6AAA baseball tournament Saturday at Veterans Field.
Hutchinson is scheduled to meet fourth-seeded Orono in the elimination bracket semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Delano City Field. The winner of that game would meet Delano, which lost to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-3 in the winner’s bracket semifinal, Wednesday in Delano.
The Tigers, 13-6 overall, fell into the elimination bracket after a 3-1 loss to Delano Thursday, so needed a win Saturday to stay alive in the section tournament.
Hutchinson was seeded third in the section behind No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Delano, which got the No. 2 seed.
The Tigers opened the Section 6AAA tournament with a 4-3 win over sixth-seeded DeLaSalle on May 31. The Tigers trailed 3-0 before rallying for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, getting the tying and winning runs on a walk-off two-run home run.
Hutchinson entered the postseason having won six of its last seven games. Included in the streak was an 8-6 win over DeLaSalle in the second-to-last game of the regular season.