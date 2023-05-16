Hutchinson had a big week on the diamond, winning three of four games, before starting the new week with a loss Monday at Marshall.
The Tigers, whose run last week pushed them to 7-6 overall, played through a mixture of high-scoring games and tight defensive contests during the week.
It started with a 2-1 extra-inning win over Southwest Christian May 8 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Hutchinson. The Tigers pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Hutchinson got a run in the third inning, only to have Southwest Christian tie it with a run in the top of the fourth. The teams remained knotted through the next 3 ½ innings before the Tigers scored in the eighth.
Hutchinson had seven hits, getting two each from Andrew Prieve, Hayden Smith and Nathan Thode. Carter Kurth and Thode both drove in a run.
Thode also earned the win on the mound after pitching a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two. Cohan Anderson started and went the first three innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit. Kurth then went the next four innings, giving up three hits and the Southwest Christian run while striking out three.
FALL TO NEW PRAGUE
The Tigers went from low-scoring to offensive outburst in the matter of a day as they lost 14-13 to New Prague May 9 at Veteran’s Memorial Field.
It was another extra-inning affair, but one of a totally different nature as the two teams combined for 27 runs , 30 hits and six errors over 10 innings.
Prieve led the way for the Hutchinson hitters, who had 17 hits. Prieve was 2-for-5 at the plate, homered and drove in five runs.
Thode and Hayden Smith each collected three hits, while Thode also drove in three runs and scored twice. Larkun Kurth and Lenz had two hits each.
Hutchinson used four pitchers in the slugfest, and they combined to give up 13 hits to New Prague, 12-3 overall.
SWEEP JORDAN
Hutchinson went on the road for what turned out to be its final contests of the week — a scheduled game with Minneapolis Edison was rained out Friday — and it was a successful trip as the Tigers swept a double-header from Wright County Conference rival Jordan.
Thode powered the Tigers’ offense in the first game, collecting three hits and driving home two runs as Hutchinson won 8-4. Smith also drove in two runs with a triple.
Cohan Anderson picked up the win on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings and scattering seventh Jordan hits while striking out four and walking one.
Hutchinson took advantage of four Jordan errors to win the second game of the double-header 5-2.
Six players had one hit each for the Tigers, with Prieve getting a double, and Armando Flores, Smith, Thode, Lenz and Andrew Weisenberger all singling. Max Martin and Smith drove in one run each.
Larkun Kurth allowed five hits and one run over four innings of work to earn the win on the mound. He struck out four and walked four.
FALL TO MARSHALL
Hutchinson’s bats went silent Monday as the Tigers fell 3-1 at Marshall in a nonconference game.
Marshall put two runs on the board in the first inning and added another in the third, which was more than enough as the Tigers managed just three hits and couldn’t push across their only run until the fifth inning.
Cohan Anderson and Ethan Lenz pitched well for the Tigers, both going three-plus innings and combining to allow just seven hits. Lenz took the loss after giving up all three of Marshall’s runs on five hits and three walks.
Flores, Thode and Lenz had one hit each for Hutchinson.