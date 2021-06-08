Hutchinson 2017 graduate Mikenna Becker wrapped up her senior year with the women’s softball team at Concordia College.
Becker appeared in five games and had five at bats, getting one hit, a double and one RBI March 27 in a 15-0 win against North Central University. It was her first and only double and RBI of her collegiate career. She was 4-for-19 at the plate as a Cobber in four years.
As a team Concordia went 22-21 and was 9-13 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Cobbers finished their season in the MIAC playoffs with a 5-1 loss to Bethel University and Becker’s former Hutchinson teammate, Allie Fauth.