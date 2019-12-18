Kyle Betker is ready for the next level.
During a congratulatory ceremony Thursday, Dec. 12, in Whalen Gymnasium, the Hutchinson senior officially committed to studying and furthering his baseball career at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa.
“It just felt like a really good place,” Betker said. “It felt very welcoming and that they want to further my career for as long as it can go.”
The Waldorf Warriors are a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and compete in the North Star Athletic Association. The team finished with a 30-22 record last season.
Betker said that although he received interest from other schools in Michigan and Virginia, staying close to home was an important reason he committed to Waldorf. He was also impressed with the school during his tour.
“Their facilities are really nice,” Betker said. “The school seemed like they cared about every student academically.”
Betker was a two-way player for the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96 baseball team last summer, but he will focus mainly pitching at Waldorf and coming out of the bullpen. He has yet to make a decision on redshirting, but the coaches have laid out a plan for him moving forward.
“They just said extensive weightlifting, strengthen up and be ready to play next season,” he said.
Betker is eager to begin the next step in his athletic journey on and off the field, beginning in 2020.
“I'm just excited to be in the whole atmosphere of college baseball,” he said, “and further my life and baseball career as far as I can go.”