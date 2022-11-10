Hutchinson's football team received a big send-off for its trip to the opening round of the State Class AAAA playoffs Thursday.
Player buses drove past district schools throughout town where students and teachers stood outside to wave and raise signs of support.
The Tigers, 9-1, were scheduled to play Stewartville, 10-0, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lakeville South High School.
Tickets for the game are available through www.mshsl.org/tickets. Quarterfinal tickets are $13 for adults, $9 for students.
Semifinals (Nov. 17-18) and championship (Dec. 2) games will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Tickets will also be sold online at the MSHSL website, $16 adult, $10 student. More information is available on the MSHSL website.