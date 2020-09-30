As president of the Board of Directors for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, allow me to introduce you to our other board members: Jeff Albers, Lloyd Graupmann, the Rev. Aaron Holgren, Joanne Jacques, Mark Larson, Brittany Litzau, Larry Maiers, Jerilyn Shearer, Jerry Schimmelpfenig and Eliza Tobon.
Beginning with this article, we want to start bringing you periodic updates regarding the work of MEFS.
Hopefully you have read or seen our new addition to the food shelf’s programs. Through a grant from the Minnesota Legislature’s COVID-19 relief bill, MEFS purchased a truck to bring food to all of the cities of McLeod County.
While our sites in Glencoe and Hutchinson remain open and active, the Mobile Outreach Program reaches Brownton, Stewart, Silver Lake, Winsted, Lester Prairie and Plato. The program was approved during our January strategic planning session, and we are pleased to let you know that our first run was Aug. 10-14.
To date, we have served 127 distributions impacting 233 individuals. Here is a list of the number of distributions made to each city so far:
- Brownton 29
- Winsted 48
- Lester Prairie 21
- Silver Lake 14
- Stewart 11
- Plato 4
The board’s next big task is to update our policy and procedures and develop a training manual for new board members. We are identifying task teams within the Board of Directors. One new team currently meeting is the Nominating Committee, which is looking at how the board finds new members.
One of the decisions the Nominating Committee has made is to try to include one member from each McLeod County city, plus three at-large members, on the Board of Directors.
If you are interested in serving on the MEFS board, email glencoe@mcleodemergencyfoodshelf.org to let us know. We can give you more information about the board and provide an application.
The board is also working on more ideas to serve our clients during the pandemic. We want to meet the needs of all our neighbors in McLeod County.
Please support MEFS in any way you can and thanks for that support.