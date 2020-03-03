The Hutchinson boys basketball team kicks off the Section 2AAA tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Mankato West, and for the first time in nine years the Tigers are home for the playoffs.
After finishing the regular season with a 14-12 record, their best since the 2010-11 campaign, the Tigers earned the No. 4 seed and will host the Scarletts, which was one of the team’s goals at the start of the season.
“Getting the number four seed was a huge surprise for us,” head coach Mike McGraw said. “We are really excited.”
Although the Tigers are the higher seed, victory is never a certainty, especially in the playoffs. Hutchinson played West back in early January and lost 76-54. The team didn't shoot or rebound well in that game, two things that have been an issue before. They know they’ll have be stout in those areas if they want to earn the team’s first playoff win since 2015 and move on to the quarterfinals.
“I think we are a much better team now compared to that Saturday when we played,” McGraw said. “The only problem is these are high school boys, and you never know which group is going to show up and play from night to night.”
McGraw believes that the team is playing its best basketball in the three years he's been the coach. They’ve also played well down the stretch, winning six of their last nine games in February.
Mankato West has been just the opposite. The Scarlets finished the regular season with a 7-19 record and lost 11 straight games before winning in their season finale against Red Wing. As McGraw said, these are high school boys, so who knows which team will show up on Wednesday.
Matchups between No. 4 and No. 5 seeds are often the toughest to call as both teams are usually closely matched. And the winner has the honor of moving on to likely face the No. 1 seed in the tournament, which in this case is Mankato East.
The Cougars are no surprise as the top seed. They finished the regular season 25-1 and are the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A. But they’re not the only big cat in the section. Marshall, the No. 2 seed in playoffs and No. 5-ranked team in state, will also be gunning for a section title.
If Hutchinson wins on Wednesday it would play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The Tigers and Mankato East met last year in the section playoffs, and East won by 16 points. But Hutchinson is a totally different team than last year. If they win Wednesday, maybe they have something bigger on their mind.
“We would love to win and get the chance to go to Gustavus and continue to play,” McGraw said. “March is when anything can happen. You have to believe in order to succeed.”