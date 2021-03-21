Hutchinson’s boys hoops team may have beaten Willmar in the regular season, but the Cardinals got the last laugh. Willmar edged out the Tigers 66-64 Friday night in the Section 2AAA opener.
The Tigers had earned a home playoff game thanks to their 11-point victory over Willmar the week before playoffs, but they couldn’t duplicate the results. Willmar held them to 38.7% shooting from the field, and just 4-for-8 from the free-throw line. The Cardinals shot 9-for-10 from the line, which ended up making the difference.
Hutchinson held a narrow lead at the break but fell behind in the second half and trailed by seven with less than three minutes remaining. The Tigers cut the lead down to two points with less than a minute left, but the Cardinals hung on to clinch the win.
Hutchinson finished its season with a 9-10 overall record and will try to build off that next season. They’ll have to do so without four seniors: Zach Kuseske, Billy Marquardt, Aiden Erickson and Isaac Starke.
Willmar 66, Hutchinson 64 (March 19)
Willmar ….….. 32 32
Hutchinson … 29 37
Points: Zachary Kuseske 7, Devon Verhasselt 16, Billy Marquardt 8, Sam Starke 5, Colin Nagel 4, Sam Rensch 22, Aaron Elliott 2
Rebounds: Kuseske 8, Verhasselt 2, Marquardt 2, Nagel 4, Rensch 11, Elliott 1
Assists: Kuseske 4, Verhasselt 2, Carson Hutton 2, Marquardt 1, Starke 3, Nagel 1, Rensch 2
Steals: Kuseske 3, Marquardt 1, Starke 3, Rensch 1
Blocks: None