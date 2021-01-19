Believe the hype. That’s the Hutchinson boys basketball team’s motto this year. And while it sounds a bit “cocky” to head coach Mike McGraw, that’s exactly what he wants out of the Tigers.
“I’ve always told the boys they have to start believing in themselves sometime, and if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else is going to,” McGraw said. “At least now they’re starting to believe in themselves, and that’s a big step for us. So if they’re believing in themselves, I’ve got them heading in the right direction. If they’re going to believe their own hype, I’m going with them, and we’ll see what we can do.”
And the Tigers have good reason to be hyped up. After finishing with a 15-13 record last season, their best since the team qualified for state in 2010, they return with most of their varsity core intact. The biggest loss was last year’s lone senior, Russell Corrigan, who graduated a the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. But while those are big shoes to fill, McGraw said there are plenty of guys on the team ready to step up.
“With the style that we hope to play — fast-paced, up-tempo both offensively and defensively — we could have six or seven guys in double figures for points and rebounds if the boys play the way they should and can.”
Leading Hutchinson’s returners are its four captains: senior guards Zach Kuseske and Billy Marquardt, and junior guards Devon Verhasselt and Sam Rensch. Rensch is Hutch’s top returning scorer and rebounder, and Kuseske is next in points.
Joining those four are several other returners with varsity experience, including junior post Brayden Johnson, junior forward Aaron Elliott, and junior guards Carson Hutton and Sam Starke. McGraw also pointed to senior forward Isaac Starke as someone the team will look to this year, as well as junior guard Nolan Prokosch and junior forward Colin Nagel, who both missed last season due to injuries.
With the shortened season this year due to COVID-19, Hutchinson’s entire schedule is focused around the Wright County Conference West and section opponents. That means it’s going to be tough, but the Tigers are looking forward to the challenge.
“There are some people who have picked us to finish first or second in the conference this year, and I’ve told the boys this is the year we want to win it because Orono, Waconia and New Prague are leaving the conference (next year),” McGraw said. “If we ever want to say we won the conference with everybody in it, this is the year we need to do it.”
On Saturday Hutchinson kicked off its season against a top playoff opponent, Marshall. In that game the black-and-yellow Tigers learned they still have some work to do as Marshall won 72-52.
Hutchinson’s not afraid to take some lumps, though. If they can stay healthy and learn to play together, as a team, McGraw believes they have what it takes for another memorable year.
“We have the talent, we have the athleticism to play with a lot of schools,” he said. “And I’m glad that we have the schedule that we do to test ourselves against those schools.”