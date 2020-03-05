All season long, the Hutchinson boys basketball team has been out to prove it's different from teams in the past.
The Tigers finished with a 14-12 record in the regular season, their best since the 2010-11 season. They also hosted their first playoff game since that year, and on Wednesday they downed Mankato West 82-78 for their first section win since 2015.
“We knew it was a big game,” Jordan Klinker said. “We had to come out really hard, and it helped that it was a home game and we have the home crowd behind us. We just really wanted it this time.”
When the two teams played earlier in the season, the Scarlets won by more than 20 points. But this time it was in front of the Tigers' home crowd, and that gave the team what it needed to play well.
West got out to an early 10-point lead after wrecking the Tigers' man-to-man defense, at which point head coach Mike McGraw switched things up to a zone defense. That gave the Scarlets trouble and helped Hutch get back into the game when it looked like West might take control.
“That was our hope, that changing our defenses was going to cause them problems,” McGraw said. “It turned out to be the case.”
The Tigers went into the half with a 39-37 lead, but it didn't last long as West came out of the break with a 7-point run to pull ahead. Hutchinson battled back and the two teams exchanged blows until Sam Rensch, who led the Tigers with 24 points, hit a 3-pointer to go up 64-61 and they never looked back. The buzzer sounded and a mob formed in front of the Hutch bench with players and students as they celebrated after securing the win.
“You don't know who is going to be the person that is going to pick the team up and help them to the win,” McGraw said. “We had a number of people tonight. Sam Rensch played a heck of a game. Like everyone, I mean, there were little things throughout the whole game that people did that helped us to this win tonight. It was a whole team effort.”
Hutch has been on quite a roll since the end of January. They've won seven of their last 10 games with two of those losses against Waconia and Delano, both very good teams. It has seemed over this stretch that everyone has come in and contributed and has had a positive impact on the court. The team knew what was at stake over the last month and has turned up their competitiveness over that stretch.
“It's when we go our hardest,” Devon Verhasselt said of the Hutch's current stretch of success. “When we don't take a play off and we just work as a team.”
The Tigers will need everyone playing their best in the next matchup as they face the Mankato East Cougars, who are 25-1 and ranked No. 2 in Class 3A. That game is 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Hutchinson lost to the Cougars by 16 points last year in the opening round of sections, but its a new year with a new team. It will be tough, but Hutch's boys feel this year is different and the know what they have to do to be successful. Now it's time to go and pull off the upset.
“It'll be a tough game,” Klinker said, “but if we play really hard and come out like we did last year, I think we should be fine.”
Section 2AAA Quarterfinal (Mar. 4)
Mankato West... 37 41 — 78
Hutchinson........ 39 43 — 82
Points: Sam Rensch 24, Devon Verhasselt 14, Russell Corrigan 12, Carson Hutton 8, Jordan Klinker 6, Aaron Elliott 6, Zach Kuseske 5, Billy Marquardt 5, Brayden Johnson 2
Rebounds: Rensch 10, Corrigan 7, Kuseske 5, Verhasselt 4, Klinker 2, Marquardt 1, Elliott 1
Assists: Marquardt 4, Elliott 4, Verhasselt 3, Rensch 3, Klinker 2, Kuseske 1, Corrigan 1
Steals: Rensch 2, Elliott 2, Verhasselt 1
Blocks: none