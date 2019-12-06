The Tigers had no problem blowing out Norwood Young America 82-41 in the season home opener Thursday. It’s the first time in five seasons the Tigers are off to a 1-0 start.
Hutchinson has defeated the Raiders for the past two seasons, resulting in a quarter of the team’s total wins in the past two years. Head coach Mike McGraw said that they hung around for longer than he would of hoped, until the team became more comfortable.
“I told them that we’re going to make mistakes,” McGraw said, “it’s just going to happen. But what we can’t have happen is let that define us. We have to learn from it and then put it in the back of our brains and move forward. I thought they did a good job of that.”
With a young team in the first game of the season, there will be some growing pains. Some sloppy interior passing and committing a fair amount of fouls. But after NYA took its second timeout with seven minutes left in the first half, Hutchinson went on a huge run, playing solid defense and offense to go into halftime with a 45-24 lead.
“In the start it was a little bit shaky,” said junior Zach Kuseske, who led the way in scoring with 19 points. “We were trying to force everything. But once we found it and we worked the ball around, we just went.”
McGraw said that he wants Hutch to be the most well conditioned team on the court. By playing strong defense that creates turnovers, being able to get out and run is what he wants to separate the Tigers from their opponents.
“Once we get out running, no team can really run with us,” Kuseske said. “We’re built for more running than slow pace.”
By imposing what they want to do defensively with the athletes that they have, McGraw feels the Tigers can run faster and longer, and that style of play won’t affect them as much as it might their opponents.
“I keep telling them it’s a house of cards,” McGraw said. “That house of cards is going to stand sometimes for 12 minutes, 15 minutes, 35 minutes. But at some point we want that house of cards to go. When it goes, that’s when our run happens.”
Eleven different players provided points for the Tigers, and Kuseske led the way with 19. Brayden Johnson provided the spark off the bench, contributing 16 points. As a team, the Tigers connected on seven 3-pointers, which was a product of the Raiders playing a 2-3 zone and forcing them to make open shots.
There wasn’t much the team took away from a victory that they expected. But a win is a win, and those have been hard to come by for Hutch basketball over the past few seasons. So they’re glad to have it.
The next game for the Tigers is 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host St. Peter.
Hutchinson 82, NYA 41 (Dec. 5)
Norwood YA ... 24 17 — 41
Hutchinson …. 45 37 — 82
Hutch Individual Stats
Points: Zachary Kuseske 19, Devon Verhasselt 4, Jordan Klinker 7, Carson Hutton 6, Billy Marquardt 9, Aiden Erickson 2, Parker Wortz 3, Brayden Johnson 16, Sam Rensch 6, Aaron Elliott 7, Isaac Starke 3