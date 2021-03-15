Hutchinson’s boys basketball team is getting hot at the right time. The Tigers wrapped up their regular season last week and charged into the section playoffs with three straight wins against New Prague, Willmar and Jordan.
“I told the boys at the beginning of the season, we want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” coach Mike McGraw said. “Goodness knows we didn’t play our best ball at the beginning of the season, and we are starting to play better basketball, so that’s a good sign.”
“We wanted a home section game,” junior Sam Rensch said, “and going 3-0 (last week) really helped us.”
Hutch’s three-game winning streak did indeed help, especially the win over Willmar, their Section 2AAA rival. Thanks to those victories Hutch finished 9-9 overall and earned the No. 4 seed in playoffs, while Willmar took the No. 5 seed. That means the Tigers will host the Cardinals in the first round of sections at 7 p.m. Friday.
After beating the Cardinals by 11 points last week, the Tigers know they can win, but they also know Willmar will be out for revenge.
“We’re going to have to step everything up, because they’re going to come out even better than what they were,” Hutch’s Devon Verhasselt said.
“Willmar had us for 11 3-pointers, so they have some shooters that we have to be careful with,” McGraw said. “We’re going to have to amp up our defense.”
If the Tigers can get through the first round, they’ll likely face Mankato West, the No. 1 seed, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers beat West 82-78 in the first round of playoffs last year, but the Scarlets have come a long way since then, improving from a 7-20 record to 13-4 this year. And then there’s also Marshall, ranked No. 7 in the latest coach’s poll, and Mankato East, the team that knocked Hutch out last year.
Section 2AAA is filled with tough competition, but the Tigers are counting on their experience in the Wright County Conference East to have sharpened them during the past two months.
“The conference we play in is an awfully tough conference, so hopefully that gets us ready to play in our section,” McGraw said.
The Tigers finished 7-7 in the WCC East for fifth in the standings. While that’s one of their best conference records in years, they fell short of their lofty goal of winning the team’s first conference title since 1970.
“I think we definitely could have been better,” Rensch said about the team’s conference record. “We did not play up to our full potential. Nineteen-seventy, that’s a long time ago. So that’s my goal here before I graduate.”
McGraw agreed, pointing to many close losses the Tigers suffered early in the season. The average margin of victory in Hutch’s seven conference losses was just seven points.
“Our record isn’t reflective of how we actually finished,” McGraw said. “So I’m disappointed with the .500 record. I feel we should have been better, but it was a learning process and a tough conference.”
Hopefully the Tigers learned enough to carry them through the playoffs and make a splash.
Hutchinson 85, Jordan 69 (March 12)
Jordan ….….. 30 39
Hutchinson … 48 37
Points: Zachary Kuseske 14, Devon Verhasselt 17, Carson Hutton 3, Billy Marquardt 8, Sam Starke 5, Colin Nagel 4, Sam Rensch 32, Aaron Elliott 2
Rebounds: Kuseske 6, Verhasselt 2, Hutton 2, Starke 2, Nagel 3, Rensch 15, Aaron Elliott 5, Alex Elliott 1
Assists: Kuseske 5, Verhasselt 2, Hutton 3, Marquardt 3, Starke 5, Rensch 2
Steals: Kuseske 3, Marquardt 1, Starke 1, Rensch 1
Blocks: Hutton 1, Rensch 1
Hutchinson 69, Willmar 58 (March 11)
Hutchinson … 34 35
Willmar ….….. 24 34
Points: Devon Verhasselt 31, Carson Hutton 2, Billy Marquardt 4, Sam Starke 2, Colin Nagel 3, Sam Rensch 25, Aaron Elliott 2
Rebounds: Zach Kuseske 5, Verhasselt 4, Hutton 4, Marquardt 2, Starke 1, Nagel 3, Rensch 11, Elliott 3
Assists: Verhasselt 2, Hutton 4, Marquardt 4, Starke 1, Nagel 1, Rensch 4, Elliott 1
Steals: Verhasselt 2, Marquardt 1, Starke 1, Rensch 3
Blocks: None
Hutchinson 55, New Prague 48 (March 8)
Hutchinson … 22 33
New Prague … 31 27
Points: Zach Kuseske 11, Devon Verhasselt 9, Billy Marquardt 4, Sam Starke 2, Coling Nagel 3, Sam Rensch 12, Aaron Elliott 4, Nolan Prokosch 1
Rebounds: Kuseske 4, Verhasselt 3, Carson Hutton 2, Starke 4, Alex Prieve 1, Nagel 2, Rensch 10, Elliott 4
Assists: Kuseske 1, Hutton 3, Marquardt 4, Starke 3, Rensch 2, Elliott 2
Steals: Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 2, Marquardt 2, Starke 1, Rensch 6
Blocks: Kuseske 1, Elliott 2