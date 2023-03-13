Top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s overwhelmed No. 8 Hutchinson 92-53 in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals March 8 at B-SM.
The Red Knights, 24-4, opened a 56-21 halftime lead and were never challenged.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s overwhelmed No. 8 Hutchinson 92-53 in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals March 8 at B-SM.
The Red Knights, 24-4, opened a 56-21 halftime lead and were never challenged.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s went on to beat fourth-seeded Richfield 90-78 in the section semifinal game, and is scheduled to play No. 2 Orono for a spot in the state tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chanhassen High School.
Logan Butler led the Tigers with 18 points, and Nathan Johnson added 10.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s had four players in double figures, led by Jalen Wilson’s 23 points.
Hutchinson finished the season at 7-19.