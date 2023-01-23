Hutchinson’s boys basketball team saw its record fall to 1-12 on the season with a pair of losses last week.
The Tigers lost to Wright County East rival Holy Family 81-42 Thursday at home, then lost to Dassel-Cokato 67-58 Friday on the road.
The Tigers have lost five in a row since earning their lone win, 90-79 over Glencoe-Silver Lake on Jan. 5, and sit in seventh place in the Wright County East at 0-1.
The loss to Holy Family featured few highlights for the home team as the Tigers found themselves down 19-6 nearly 10 minutes into the first half. Junior guard Carter Verhasselt provided a spark, draining a three-pointer with 8:44 remaining.
Hutchinson passing along the perimeter prevailed, as the Tigers struggled against Holy Family’s 6-foot-11 senior Boden Kapke, in the paint.
Junior guard Kaden Butler managed a three-pointer from the field, of his own, out front of the Holy Family bench moments later, and the Tigers pulled to 19-12 with 8:12 remaining before half.
Holy Family opened up a sizeable lead before sophomore guard Alex Flores chipped in from long range, out front of the Tigers’ bench with 12:21 remaining in the game. It was Holy Family 70, Hutchinson 35.
The disparity showed in shooting percentage as Hutchinson converted on 28% of its field goals to Holy Family’s 51%. The Tigers fared worse on three pointers — 22% to Holy Family’s 43%.
Hutchinson was scheduled to travel to conference rival Mound-Westonka Monday, then will play back-to-back games Thursday at conference-leading Jordan (2-0 WCC, 8-4 overall) and Friday at home against non conference foe St. Cloud Apollo (1-11).