Nathan Johnson

Hutchinson Nathan Johnson squares up against Holy Family's Boden Kapke.

 STAFF PHOTO BY JUSTIN DOERING

Hutchinson’s boys basketball team saw its record fall to 1-12 on the season with a pair of losses last week.

The Tigers lost to Wright County East rival Holy Family 81-42 Thursday at home, then lost to Dassel-Cokato 67-58 Friday on the road.

