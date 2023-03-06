Hutchinson will open the Section 6AAA tournament tonight at top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The Tigers, 7-18, received the eighth seed in the eight-team section. They have a tall task in front of them as they open with a Benilde-St. Margaret’s team that won 11 of its last 12 regular-season games and is 22-4 overall.
The Red Knights are averaging 74.5 points per game while giving up 63.6 points per game. They’ve been led by a trio of underclassmen this season, with sophomore forward Jalen Wilson averaging about 17 points per game. Sophomore Jaleel Donley and junior Jayden Daisy have been averaging 13 points per game each.
Hutchinson closed the regular season with a 72-44 loss to Delano at home, with Logan Butler scoring 11 points to lead the Tigers, who finished 2-2 in their final four games of the season.
The rest of Section 6AA stacks up with No. 2 Orono playing host to seventh-seeded Holy Angels, No. 3 Delano playing host to No. 6 Mound Westonka, and fourth-seeded Richfield playing at home against No. 5 Bloomington Kennedy. All first-round games are set for 7 p.m. starts today.
Semifinals will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the high seed, with the section championship game set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Chanhassen High School.