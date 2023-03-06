Let's play basketball (web)

Hutchinson will open the Section 6AAA tournament tonight at top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The Tigers, 7-18, received the eighth seed in the eight-team section. They have a tall task in front of them as they open with a Benilde-St. Margaret’s team that won 11 of its last 12 regular-season games and is 22-4 overall.

