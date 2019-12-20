Despite an early lead, the Hutchinson boys basketball team had to work to hang on for a 66-54 win over Dassel-Cokato Thursday night.
The Tigers jumped out to a 17-0 lead to begin the game and it looked liked they were going for a blowout, but the Chargers came back in bunches. They pulled the score within 12 at halftime, then eventually single digits in the second half as both teams went on mini runs to make it interesting.
“It was a really choppy game,” junior Billy Marquardt said. “We played good in spurts. At the end it was really slow and no one really scored. We've got to play better.”
“This was a tennis match to me,” head coach Mike McGraw said. “Back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. ... At one point I said, 'We need to learn how to basically draw a line in the sand and say no more.'”
Sam Rensch was the catalyst for the Tigers, scoring a career high 21 points including some big shots down the stretch to keep the Chargers at bay.
“I felt that I was going to be on this game,” Rensch said. “I made the first one. Whenever I make the first one I have confidence for the rest (and) just keep shooting.”
The team has won three in a row now and is going for its first four-game winning streak in nine years, but the Tigers still aren't satisfied.
“We're not happy with the way that we won them," McGraw said. "We know we didn't play the way we're capable of playing. Part of that is the way our opponents played. DC played a good game tonight, shot well tonight. We can't let them get into those grooves, we've got to play better defense.”
Sanders Asplin caught fire for the Chargers, scoring 25 points and hitting contested 3-point shots.
“We were preparing for (Asplin),” Rensch said. “He was really good, we knew that. I didn't think he could shoot that good. Zach (Kuseske) was playing good defense and he still shot really well.”
McGraw believes the game could have been a blow out if the Tigers had played hard for a full 36 minutes, but for now the team will take a win. The Tigers were scheduled to pay Becker Friday night, after this issue of the Leader went to press. Their next action is the Fergus Falls holiday tournament this weekend.
“Every night is a new night,” McGraw said.
Hutchinson 66, Dassel-Cokato 54 (Dec. 19)
Hutchinson....... 34 32 — 66
Dassel-Cokato.. 22 32 – 54
Points: Sam Rensch 21, Zach Kuseske 16, Russell Corrigan 13, Aaron Elliot 4, Brayden Johnson 4, Billy Marquardt 2, Carson Hutton 2, Jordan Klinker 2, Devon Verhasselt 2