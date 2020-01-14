Less than halfway through the regular season, Hutchinson's boys basketball team has surpassed last year's win total following a 68-56 win over New Prague Thursday
But the win was special for another reason. It marked Hutch's first conference victory in four years. For everyone on the team outside of Russell Corrigan, it was their first Wright County Conference East win ever.
“It feels really good,” forward Aaron Elliott said. “You can just see how far we've grown, and we'll just continue to get better and better as we go.”
Head coach Mike McGraw thought the Tigers would get the monkey off their back earlier in the week against Orono, but it was not to be. It took one more game, but the feeling of weight being lifted off their shoulders was worth it.
“That's good to feel and good to see,” McGraw said. “It was nice. They played hard, and we wanted to have fun. So I think they accomplished two things, they played hard and they had fun, so that's good.”
Sam Rensch continued his great stretch of basketball, almost generating a triple-double. He dropped 19 points to lead the team, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists. Corrigan and Zach Kuseske also scored in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
It was a good team win, and the Tigers had a sense that they are heading in the right direction with conference play starting to dominate their schedule.
“We want to keep on going and not stop here,” McGraw said. “Hopefully the boys will cherish having their first conference win. Hopefully we can go to Holy Family next week and get a two-game winning streak in the conference.”
Hutchinson (7-5, 1-1 WCC East) had most of the week off to savor its win and prepare for its next game at 7 p.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic High School.
Hutchinson 68, New Prague 56 (Jan. 9)
Hutchinson.... 31 37 – 68
New Prague... 22 34 – 56
Individual Stats:
Points: Sam Rensch 19, Russell Corrigan 14, Zach Kuseske 11, Jordan Klinker 9, Aaron Elliott 8, Billy Marquardt 4, Carson Hutton 2, Brayden Johnson 1
Rebounds: Rensch 10, Corrigan 8, Kuseske 5, Klinker 4, Elliott 4, Marquardt 4, Johnson 1
Assists: Rensch 6, Marquardt 3, Kuseske 2, Corrigan 2
Steals: Rensch 2, Hutton 2, Marquardt 2, Corrigan 1, Klinker 1
Blocks: Corrigan 2, Kuseske 1, Klinker 1