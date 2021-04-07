When the Hutchinson boys golf team lost its 2020 season, there was one silver lining: The team didn’t have any seniors. This year’s Tiger squad, however, will be led by a core of upperclassmen, several of whom are returning with varsity experience under their belts.
“We were young,” head coach Tim Longie said. “Now this year we have three seniors.”
Returning to the team for their final seasons are senior captain Cam Longie, along with senior teammates Cole Rahne and Alexander Staples. They’re joined by juniors Devon Verhasselt, Cade Salmela, Carson Hutton and Theo Kadlec, plus eighth-grader Joe Anderson.
Leading Hutch’s experienced core are Cam and Verhasselt, who will start out as the team’s No. 1 and 2 golfers, respectively. Cam joined varsity as an eighth-grader and has been a leader with his score since his freshman season. Verhasselt also moved up to varsity in eighth grade, and like Cam made an immediate impact on the team.
Starting in Hutch’s No. 3 spot will be Rahne, who made his varsity debut as a sophomore in 2019.
“After that, we’re having tryouts … for the rest of the guys to see where they fit, and wherever they fit they’ll play,” coach Longie said. “And that’s going to change a lot. That could change the next day, the week later, that’s golf.”
Hutch’s experience doesn’t end with those three. Staples and Salmela also saw extensive time on the varsity team in 2019, and they’ll look to contribute even more in 2021. Of course the question that all coaches have after nearly two years since the last high school golf season is, how much have players improved?
“The guys who want to get better put the time in in the summer, and you can tell,” coach Longie said. “If guys want to get good, they have the resources, they have the ability to find help and get lessons. So you can see who has decided to improve and