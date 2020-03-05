It seemed like the Hutchinson boys hockey team might have one last thrill for fans Thursday when it played Delano/Rockford in the Class A state consolation semifinals at Mariucci Arena.
After fighting back in the third period to tie the game and send it to overtime, Hutchinson appeared on the cusp of reaching the state consolation final and playing on the last day of the season Saturday. But it was not meant to be.
The two Tiger teams battled for more than five minutes in OT until Delano broke through, putting a shot on net and then crashing in poking the puck through to end Hutchinson’s season.
It was an emotional loss as Hutchinson felt how close it had come to winning the game, but head coach Matt Telecky said the boys can hold their heads high after what they accomplished this season.
“You’re in a consolation game of the state tournament, in overtime,” Telecky said. “What more do you want? Obviously you want to win, but you can’t fault anybody’s effort here. … I was proud of the kids stepping up and getting after it.”
That’s how the Tigers’ season ended: with a 19-10-1 overall record and section championship for the trophy case at Hutchinson High School.
Making their first appearance in the state tournament since 2009, Hutchinson had a tough draw in the opening round of playoffs Wednesday as they took on Warroad, the No. 1-ranked team in state, at the Xcel Energy Center. Although the Warriors plowed through for a 9-3 victory, the Tigers didn’t give up and kept fighting after a slow start.
Warroad scored its first goal in the opening minute and Grant Slukynsky netted a true hat trick before seven minutes had gone by. Hutchinson’s Nik Johnson answered with the Tigers’ first goal of the tournament, but the Warriors were up 6-1 by the end of the period.
After the slow start, however, Hutchinson played with Warroad the rest of the game, allowing just one goal in the second period and going 2-for-2 in the third with a pair of goals from Brady Knorr.
“We knew they were a good team coming in,” Hutchinson goalie Austin Hagen said. “We thought we could play with them, we just didn’t really have our feet under us in the first period. So they scored off our mistakes most of the time.”
TIGERS VS. TIGERS
The loss sent Hutchinson to the consolation semifinals where it had a rematch with a familiar rival. Hutchinson had played right with Delano during the regular season, losing 2-1 and 3-1 during their two Wright County Conference meetings. Their third game proved to be just as close
Hutch jumped out early with Hayden Jensen scoring on the team’s first shot of the game, but Delano scored the equalizer about seven minutes later to tie the game.
The Delano Tigers dominated the second period, outshooting Hutch 22-2, but Hagen kept the Tigers in the game by allowing only two goals. Hutchinson also managed to score as Knorr stoled the puck in the corner and found Austin Jozwick for a one-timer to keep the game within one goal going into the third period.
In the final frame, Hutch came out with a different intensity knowing it could be the final period of the season.
“We did a good job (in the third period),” head coach Matt Telecky said. “Especially we had some zone time and that just kind of wears down on a team in the playoffs. You can wear teams down, but I feel that our ability to play three lines got us back in that third period.”
Delano actually scored the first goal in the period on some bad defensive coverage to take a two-goal lead, but Hutch stayed strong and came back with two consecutive goals to tie the game at four. Seniors Logan Holtz and Blake Schmidt came through in the clutch to help the team. They may have been down, but the Hutch Tigers were confident they would come back, especially feeling that Delano was on the ropes.
“We knew the whole time that we could come back from being down in the first two periods,” Hagen said. “So we just came back hard for the third and pushed it.”
Delano took back the lead late on a shorthanded goal just seconds after they were called for a penalty. There was still time for Hutch to make a play. One thing the team has done all season is take advantage mistakes, and they did that again Thursday on the power play.
Hutch cleared the puck and Delano’s goalie went to go stop it, but Tristan Hoppe was there first and dumped it off with Jozwick to tie it up at five with three minutes left in the game.
“We had four goals on ten shots, so I mean that’s pretty good shooting the puck,” Telecky said. “We got some goal-scorers, and the opportunities that we got, we did a pretty good job with them.”
The tie score held until the end of regulation and through the first five minutes of overtime, but that was the last time Hutchinson scored this season. Delano outshot Hutch 4-1 in overtime and finally netted the game winner to end Hutchinson’s season.
Although it wasn’t the outcome that the team wanted, it was still a special season for Hutch hockey.
“That’s probably my favorite season of my entire hockey career so far,” Hagen said.
Class A Boys Hockey Tournament
Delano 6, Hutchinson 5 (March 5)
Hutchinson ... 1 1 3 0 — 5
Delano .......... 1 2 2 1 — 6
First period: H—Hayden Jensen (Riley Anderson, Logan Holtz) 5:08, D—Tyler Selstad (unassisted) 12:12
Second period: D—Michael Weber (Will Brown) 5:23, H—Austin Jozwick (Brady Knorr) 15:19, D—Adam Brown (Weber, Will Brown) 15:43
Third period: D—Trevor Oja (Gunnar Paulson, Jesse Peterson) 5:07, H—Holtz (Nik Johnson, Alex Staples) 6:30, H—Blake Schmidt (Knorr, Jozwick) 9:51, D—Adam Brown (Weber, Jack Keranen) 12:47, H—Jozwick (Tristan Hoppe, Cam Longie) 14:06
Overtime: D—Adam Brown (Oja) 5:56
PP: Hutch 1/2; Delano 0/2
Shots: Hutch 17 (4-2-10-1); Delano 44 (9-22-9-4)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 38/44, D—Cade Lommel 12/17
Warroad 9, Hutchinson 3 (March 5)
Hutchinson ... 1 0 2 — 3
Warroad ....... 6 1 2 — 9
First period: W—Grant Slukynsky (Anthony Foster, Blake Norris) 0:38, W—Slukynsky (Vance Kleinshmidt, Carson Reed) 3:05, W—Slukynsky (Foster, Gage Wilmer) 6:22, W—Norris (Slukynsky) 8:59, H—Nik Johnson (Joey Croatt, Cam Longie) 11:12, W—Jayson Shaugabay (Slukynsky, Owen Meeker) 13:22, W—Shaugabay (Cooper Cole, Blake Norris) 16:05
Second period: W—Foster (Slukynsky, Kleinshmidt) 5:46
Third period: W—Matt Hard (Sky Solig) 1:02, H—Brady Knorr (Austin Jozwick) 1:55, H—Knorr (Jozwick) 2:57, W—Shaugabay (Slukynsky) 7:30
PP: Hutch 0/1; Warroad 0/0
Shots: Hutch 20 (5-2-13); Warroad 34 (15-10-9)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 5/9, Jacob Huls 19/24, Griffen Telecky 1/1, W—Zach Foster 6/7, Jack Orchard 11/13