Hutchinson’s boys hockey team will try to defend its Section 3A title as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs this year.
The Tigers wrapped up the regular season last week with a 3-2 win Saturday against section rival New Ulm, solidifying their position as the top seed. But they’ve played well all year as well, finishing with a 10-6-2 overall record and fourth in the competitive Wright County Conference standings, their best place in many years.
With their sights on the playoffs now, Hutchinson will have home team advantage throughout the section tournament, including the championship, which is not being played at Gustavus Adolphus College this year. Before that game, however, the Tigers will have to get through two other rivals hoping to unthrone. They’ll open playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday against either Marshall or Worthington, the No. 8 and 9 seeds that are played off Tuesday night. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner between No. 4 Windom and No. 5 Willmar.
On the other side of the bracket, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato is the No. 2 see and will play play either Luverne or Fairmont Thursday night, while New Ulm and Redwood Valley play in the other quarterfinal. Following the semifinals Saturday, the two teams left standing will play in the championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, on the high seed’s home ice.
Against section teams this year the Tigers were 4-0-1 with wins against LDC, Willmar, Marshall and New Ulm, plus a tie against LDC. The games against Litchfield were especially close as the teams tied 3-3 in the first meeting and Hutch won the second 5-4.
Hutchinson 3, New Ulm 2 (March 13)
Hutchinson … 1 2 0
New Ulm ……. 0 1 1
First period: H—Charlie Renner (Mitchell Piehl) 8:10
Second period: H—KK Starrett (Brady Knorr) 3:18; NU—Jace Addy (Braxten Hoffmann) 6:06; H—Riley Anderson (Ty Glaser) 12:37
Third period: NU—AJ Arneson (Addy) 11:58
PP: Hutch 0/4; NU 0/3
Shots: Hutch 30 (14-9-7); NU 25 (3-12-10)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 23/25; NU—Joey Gag 27/30
Chanhassen 6, Hutchinson 4 (March 11)
Chanhassen … 3 0 3
Hutchinson ….. 1 2 1
First period: H—KK Starrett (Cam Longie) 1:40; C—Alex Lunski (Colquitt Baker) 1:57; C—Lunski (Joey Parker) 14:05; C—Tyler Hanson 16:05
Second period: H—Riley Anderson (Mitchell Piehl) 4:27, SH; H—Longie 13:52, SH
Third period: C—Evan Miller (Mathias Bosch, Lunski) 7:24, PP; C—Caden Lee (Parker, Hanson) 13:36, PP; H—Starrett (Tristan Hoppe, Ty Glaser) 14:20, PP; C—Evan Miller (Baker) 15:36
PP: Hutch 2/6; Chan 1/6
Shots: Hutch 29 (8-11-10); Chan 26 (11-4-11)
Saves: H—Griffin Telecky 20/26; Chan—Will Anderson 25/29
Orono 2, Hutchinson 1 (March 8)
Orono ……….. 0 0 2
Hutchinson … 0 1 0
First period: No goals
Second period: H—Brady Knorr (A.J. Ladwig) 9:47
Third period: O—Jamie Bazil 6:20, SH; O—Bradley Walker 8:387, SH
PP: Hutch 0/1; O 0/6
Shots: Hutch 25 (4-14-7); O 23 (9-10-4)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 21/23; O—Brock Peyton 24/25