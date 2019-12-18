There was no score for the first two periods of Tuesday nights game at Burich Arena. In the third, both Hutchinson (8-2-1, 1-2-1 WCC) and New Prague (2-4-2, 0-0-1 WCC) scored twice, each team answering the other. Nothing would happen in overtime, the game would end in a 2-2 tie.
Hutchinson got out an early lead just 52 seconds into the final period when Austin Jozwick put the Tigers ahead with his 11th goal of the season.
New Prague would answer back with a shorthanded goal from Jake Lee to even it up. But 30 seconds later, Jozwick would connect again with goal number 12 to put the Tigers ahead.
Two minutes later New Prague would strike back with the equalizer, which would eventually send the game to overtime.
Early in OT, the Tigers had a good chance as Ryan Brinkhaus was called for a penalty, giving Hutch a power play opportunity. They didn't score and time expired resulting in a tie.
Although the Tigers scored a point, a victory would have given them a share of first in the Wright County Conference. There is still plenty of hockey to be played, so they still have time to move up the standings.
Their next game will Thursday against Mankato East at Burich Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Hutchinson 2, New Prague 2 (Dec. 17)
Hutchinson (8-2-1)... 0 0 2 0 - 2
New Prague (2-4-2).. 0 0 2 0 – 2
Scoring Summary
First period: no score
Second period: no score
Third period: H—Austin Jozwick (Nik Johnson) 0:52, N— Jake Lee (Joey Vacek) 10:17, H— Jozwick (Hayden Jensen, Brady Knorr) 10:48, N— Nate Picka (Jack Wilmes) 12:37
Overtime: no score
PP: Hutch (0/4); NP (0/1)
Shots: Hutch 24 (6-6-9-3); NP 37 (7-6-18-6)
Saves: H— Austin Hagen 35/37; N— Matt Schmidt 22/24