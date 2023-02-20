Hutchinson received the eighth seed in Section 2A and will open the tournament against ninth-seeded Breck at 7 p.m. tonight at Burich Arena.
The Tigers, 11-14 overall, closed the regular season with a 2-1 win over Fergus Falls Saturday at Burich Arena, and were 4-3 in their last seven games.
Hutchinson and Breck, 7-17-1, met earlier this season, with the Tigers coming away with a 3-1 win Feb. 3 at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.
Other first-round games have No. 6 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato playing host to 11th-seeded Bloomington Kennedy, and seventh-seeded Waconia playing host to Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer. Both games are at 7 p.m. today, as well.
If Hutchinson gets by Breck, it will advance to the quarterfinals, where top-seeded Orono awaits. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Morrison Ice Arena.
Sophomore forward Emmett Reiter leads the Hutchinson offense with 27 points on the season, with 11 goals and 16 assists. Manny Pearce leads the team with 13 goals and is second in scoring with 25 points.