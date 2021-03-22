For the second straight year, the Section 3A boys hockey final comes down to Hutchinson and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.
The No. 1-seeded Tigers will have a chance to defend their 2020 section title after blowing through the first two rounds of playoffs with an 8-1 win over Worthington and a 6-2 win over Willmar.
“The goal is to be playing our best hockey right now, and we still want to make sure we’re getting better every day,” head coach Matt Telecky said after Thursday’s first-round win over the Worthington Trojans.
Hutchinson got off to a quick start in its playoff opener as KK Starrett blew the game open with his first varsity hat trick. He scored all three goals in the first period with a little more than five minutes between his first and third scores.
“I felt like I was doing the right things and just having fun out there,” Starrett said.
After the quick start, the Tigers kept their feet on the pedal, scoring two more goals in the second period and three in the third to finish strong. Cam Longie had two goals in the game while Joey Croatt, Brady Knorr and Riley Anderson also scored.
“I feel like we started off strong, we started off the way we wanted to,” Starrett said about the playoff opener. “We started off like we want to win the section and go to state again, which is how we feel and how we want to finish.”
The Tigers kept that attitude and momentum going into Saturday’s semifinal against the Willmar Cardinals. Once again, a fast start with four goals put Hutch up early and it never looked back. Anderson, Knorr, Logan Hoppe and Starrett each scored. Willmar got one back in the second period, but Toren Miller and Longie added two more Tiger goals in the third period to lock in the win.
“We never want to play down to the competition,” senior defenseman Tristan Hoppe said on Thursday. “We just want to play fast, do our own thing and just worry about ourselves, and keep it up and keep going.”
In their first two playoff games combined the Tigers outshot their opponents 95 to 31. But after cruising to the final, Hutch is ready for a dogfight with a hungry LDC team that likely hasn’t forgotten last year’s 8-1 loss in the section final.
In the regular season this year, the Tigers beat the Dragons 5-4 and tied 3-3. Hutch is expecting another close battle with their green rivals when the puck drops at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Burich Arena. Hutchinson earned the home-ice advantage by virtue of its top seed, and because Gustavus Adolphus College chose not to host playoff games this year due to COVID-19.
That means if the Tigers can win Wednesday night they’ll earn the team’s sixth section championship and its first back-to-back titles, and they’d do so on their home turf.
“We’re not trying to look past them, because they’re a good team,” Starrett said about the Dragons. “They move fast, they move the puck, we just have play our own game … move our feet, pass the puck, all the simple things.”
“It’s the time of the year where if you’re not better, you’re getting the golf clubs out,” Telecky said, “and we don’t want to be doing that yet.”
Hutchinson 6, Willmar 2 (March 20)
Willmar …….. 0 1 1
Hutchinson ... 4 0 2
First period: H—Riley Anderson (Cam Longie) 3:35; H—Brady Knorr (Gavin Hutchins) 13:16, PP; H—Logan Hoppe 13:34; H—KK Starrett (Ty Glaser) 15:02
Second period: W—Trenton Larson (Carter Schow, Aiden Donelan) 10:08, PP
Third period: H—Toren Miller 2:47; W—Cullen Gregory (Kory Behm) 10:04; H—Cam Longie (Tristan Hoppe, KK Starrett) 12:00, PP
PP: Hutch 2/6; Wil 1/3
Shots: Hutch 43 (21-13-9); Wil 20 (3-10-7)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 18/20; Wil—Gavin Steinwand 37/43
Hutchinson 8, Worthington 1 (March 18)
Worthington ... 0 0 1
Hutchinson .... 3 2 3
First period: H—KK Starrett (Alex Staples, Joey Croatt) 2:23; H—Starrett (Croatt) 4:04; H—Starrett (Ty Glaser) 7:48, PP
Second period: H—Cam Longie (Logan Hoppe, Glaser) 0:41; H—Croatt (Starrett, Brady Knorr) 7:39
Third period: H—Riley Anderson (Glaser, Longie) 0:53; H—Knorr (Croatt) 5:10; W—Blake Luinenburg (Blake Ahrenstorff) 7:23, PP; H—Longie (Glaser, Tristan Hoppe) 10:13
PP: Hutch 1/3; Wor 1/5
Shots: Hutch 52 (20-23-9); Wor 11 (2-4-5)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 10/11; Wor—Preston Thavixay 44/52