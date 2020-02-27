It was the talk of the locker room since the first practice of the season: The Hutchinson boys hockey team was going to win its section for the first time since 2009.
“We got second place last year,” senior Logan Holtz said. “We wanted first place this year.”
The Tigers did just that, defeating the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons 8-1 Wednesday night in the Section 3A final at Gustavus Adolphus College. It's the team's fifth section championship ever and the third time Hutch beat the Dragons for a title.
The first two periods went about as expected in this rivalry championship until the Tigers netted six goals in the third period to pull away.
Both teams went back and forth in the opening frame, taking 14 shots each and going into the break tied 1-1. Hutchinson's leading scorer, Austin Jozwick, connected on his seventh goal of the playoffs to put the Tigers up early, but the LDC came back later in the period when Gavin Hanson scored a one-timer off a rebound from a shot by Gavyn Lund.
That was the Dragons' only goal of the night as Tiger keeper Austin Hagen made 23 stops on the night.
Hutchinson took the lead back late in the second period thanks to perfect timing. After sitting out a two-minute penalty, Tristan Hoppe exited the penalty box just as Hutch was clearing the puck from its zone. Hoppe scooped up the puck and was all alone with LDC's goalie to score the game-winner.
As Hutchinson continued its offensive attack, the Tigers could feel cracks starting to form in LDC's defense. In the third period, the dam finally broke open.
“After that first period, we could bottle them up,” head coach Matt Telecky said. “It's a lot of work to defend all the time, and I thought we did a good job of getting the zone time and keeping the puck in their ends. When you're defending all the time, it tires you. It especially, I think, showed up in that third period.”
As the Tigers continued to bombard the weary Dragons, their persistence began to pay off. Blake Schmidt and Holtz scored a pair of quick goals in the first three minutes of the third period, but Hutch didn't stop there. Hayden Jensen added back-to-back goals, followed by goals from Jozwick and Brady Knorr as the Tigers put an exclamation mark on their first section title in more than a decade.
“We just wanted it way more,” Holtz said. “We came out with everything we had because we knew if we gave everything, we were going to go to state.”
Holtz was confident at the beginning of the season that the team was capable of winning the section, but Hagen said it was a game in early January when finally believed it was possible.
“In our first game against Orono, I think we played our best game of the regular season,” Hagen said. “I feel like that pushed us forward.”
“I've been dreaming about this for a long time,” Hagen added.
Hockey hair MN
It's an annual tradition at the Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament that the players come in with their best locks and show them off at the pregame introductions.
As the team moved along in section playoffs and it began to look like the Tigers might win the section championship, members of the team began preparing for the moment when their names might be called at the Xcel Energy Center.
“Our team's going to try and do something,” Holtz said. “We're going to put something together. I don't know yet, but we're going to put something together.”
More information about the Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament and who the Tigers will face in the first round will be available in Wednesday's issue of the Leader.
Section 3A Championship (Feb. 26)
Hutchinson 8, Litchfield/DC 1
Litchfield/DC ... 1 0 0 — 1
Hutchinson ..... 1 1 6 — 8
First period: H—Austin Jozwick (Hayden Jensen) 4:51, L—Gavin Hanson (Gavyn Lund) 13:40
Second period: H—Tristan Hoppe (Gavin Hutchins) 13:00
Third period: H—Blake Schmidt (unassisted) 1:03, H—Logan Holtz (Riley Anderson) 2:44, H—Jensen (Anderson) 7:13, H—Jensen (unassisted) 10:44, H—Jozwick (Jensen, Cam Longie) 11:04, H—Brady Knorr (Anderson, Ty Glaser) 14:32
PP: Hutch 2/4; LDC 0/3
Shots: Hutch 39 (14-12-13); LDC 24 (14-4-6)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 23/24, L—Cade Marquardt 31/39