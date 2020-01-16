On the schedule it says the Hutchinson boys hockey team is winless in its last five games and has lost four straight. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.
“It’s a little bit skewed,” head coach Matt Telecky said. “We had two losses just coming into the (holiday) break, and then we didn’t play for two and a half weeks. I thought we played really good that 2-1 game against Delano. Even that 5-3 loss against Orono, one of the top teams in 1A and we played well against them. But a win’s important, especially this time of the year.”
Needing a win, the Tigers defeated Wright County Conference rival Waconia 4-1 Tuesday night at Burich Arena. It wasn’t a smooth game by any means, but a win is a win.
“It always feels nice to get a win,” senior captain Hayden Jensen said. “We’ve been battling, legs been a little tired. But we had a big break to rest our legs, and we’ve been getting back at her.”
Hutch (9-6-1, 2-4-1 WCC) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, with goals from Mitchell Piehl and Hayden Jensen five minutes apart. Shortly after the second goal, Waconia made a change at goalie that stifled the Tigers.
Waconia cut the deficit in half with a goal in the second period, but that was all Austin Hagen allowed as he finished with 24 saves. Hutch had several chances to extend its lead but struggled to score until Austin Jozwick found the back of the net for his team-leading 15th goal of the season.
“You got to keep moving your feet, keep working hard and good things will happen.” Cam Longie said.
Longie scored the fourth and final goal of the game for the Tigers during a 4-on-3 power play in the third period. The puck movement drew Waconia’s defenders to one side and left Longie wide open for the one-timer.
With less than a month left in the regular season, the Tigers are aware of what they have to do to prepare for the final stretch before sections. It’s the little things and stringing together some consistency.
“We’re just worried about our next 45-second shift,” Telecky said. “We’re going to win that period, and win the next period. I think that’s the message we’ve got to keep sending. One shift at a time and keep our consistency. We’ve played some pretty good games, but we’ve struggled putting those three periods together. So we want to make sure we’re just being consistent with our shifts and just going in and winning one period at a time.”
The Tigers were scheduled to play New Ulm Saturday before closing out their three-game home stand at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Mound Westonka.
Hutchinson 4, Waconia 1 (Jan. 14)
Hutchinson ... 2 1 1 — 4
Waconia ....... 0 1 0 — 1
Scoring Summary
First period: H—Mitchell Piehl (Austin Jozwick) 5:29, H—Hayden Jensen (Logan Holtz, Piehl) 10:14
Second period: W—Jack O’Brien (Kyle Glaser, Chase Mielke) 13:39, H—Jozwick (Ty Glaser, Nik Johnson) 16:13
Third period: H—Cam Longie (Blake Schmidt, Jozwick) 11:57
PP: Hutch 1/5; Waconia 0/4
Shots: Hutch 20 (6-6-8); Waconia 25 (9-4-12)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 24/25, W—Mikey Behring 3/5, Matthew Humphrey 13/15