There was no messing around in the Hutchinson boys hockey team's 10-0 victory against Fairmont Thursday in the Section 3A quarterfinals.
The boys put the game away early, scoring five goals in the first period. Austin Jozwick alone netted a hat trick in the period and Cam Longie added the other two goals in the period. As the No. 1 seed, the tigers flexed their muscles and turned it up against a Cardinals team that won four games this season.
“We knew coming in that we had to make a statement with this game,” Jozwick said. “It couldn't be close.”
Hutch continued to pour it on in the second period with five more goals to finish the scoring for the night. The team's passes were crisp as the Tigers played unselfishly, getting the puck to the open man with a chance to make a play.
“It's that time of year,” head coach Matt Telecky said. “It's not who scores, as long as the Tigers are scoring. That's the message here on out. It's got to be unselfish and no time for egos here in the playoffs. As long as the Tigers are playing well, that's what we're looking for.”
There was great balance in the scoring column. Outside of Jozwick's four goals, the other six were scored by five players. With the Tigers in control after two periods, they were able to rest their starting players for much of the third period and let younger players get a taste of playoff hockey.
“I didn't really get many shifts after the first period,” Jozwick said. “So then it became fun after everyone else got involved.”
This was Hutchinson's first game since it wrapped up its regular season Feb. 11, and since then the team was hit with the flu bug. Based on Thursday's results, however, the Tigers seem to have recovered and are ready and healthy for a playoff push.
“It allowed us to get healthy,” Joey Croatt said about the time off, “give us time to rest and heal our muscles.”
Hutchinson is scheduled to face Luverne in the section semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. While the Tigers are the No. 1 seed and favorite, they can't their opponent lightly. They'll have to bring the same intensity to that game as they did against Fairmont. They know that when they do that, they are a tough team to beat.
“We're heading in the right direction,” Telecky said.
Hutchinson 10, Fairmont 0 (Feb. 20)
Fairmont ....... 0 0 0 — 0
Hutchinson ... 5 5 0 — 10
First period: H—Austin Jozwick (Blake Schmidt) 5:44, H—Cam Longie (Jozwick, Tristan Hoppe) 11:28, H—Jozwick (Hoppe) 13:38, H—Jozwick (Schmidt, Hoppe) 15:20, H—Longie (Logan Holtz, Hoppe) 16:56
Second period: H—Holtz (Joey Croatt) 5:33, H—Riley Anderson (Holtz) 12:13, H—Hayden Jensen (Holtz, Anderson) 12:43, H—Nik Johnson (Brady Knorr) 13:27, H—Jozwick (Ty Glaser) 14:24
Third period: no goals
PP: Hutch 2/6; Fairmont 0/3
Shots: Hutch 58 (27-24-7); Fairmont 11 (4-6-1)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 10/10) Jacob Huls 0/0, Griffen Telecky 1/1; F—Carsen Musser 33/40, Tyson Geerdes 15/18