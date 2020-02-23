The Hutchinson boys hockey team has a date with Litchfield in the Section 3A Championship Wednesday. The Tigers blasted through Luverne 6-1 Saturday in the section semifinals, outshooting the Cardinals 63-17 for another statement win.
Although it was a 1-1 game after the first period, the Tigers dominated the final two periods, scoring twice in the second and three times in the third to pull away.
Hutchinson’s offense was evenly spread out again as well. Riley Anderson scored the first goal, followed by goals from Brady Knorr and Joey Croat in the second period. Austin Jozwick scored twice in the third, and Hayden Jensen netted the final goal for the Tigers.
Hutchinson will play for its first section championship since 2009 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The Tigers will face a familiar opponent, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons, who beat New Ulm 7-4 in their semifinal game. The Tigers beat LDC twice during the regular season by scores of 2-1 and 5-3.
Hutchinson 6, Luverne 1 (Feb. 22)
Luverne ……… 1 0 0 — 1
Hutchinson ... 1 2 3 — 6
First period: H—Riley Anderson (unassisted) 9:37; L—Austin Watts-Boll (Colby Crabtree 16:50, PP
Second period: H—Brady Knorr (Blake Schmidt) 4:59; H—Joey Croat (unassisted) 7:55
Third period: H—Austin Jozwick (T.J. Tydlacka, Alex Staples) 3:14; H—Jozwick (Brady Knorr); H—Hayden Jensen (Jozwick, Blake Schmidt) 10:58, PP
PP: Hutch 1/3; Luverne 1/6
Shots: Hutch 63 (10-29-24); Luverne 17 (6-5-6)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 16/17, L—Shaid Shearer 48/54