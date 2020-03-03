After defeating Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in the Section 3A Championship last week to advance to the state tournament, Hutchinson drew the No. 1 seed, Warroad, in the first round.
The Tigers will play in the first round at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Warroad has been a top-three ranked team in Class A all season and sports a 23-2 record, both of their losses against Roseau.
“We know they have one of the best players in the state,” Austin Jozwick said. “They have a really good top line. But besides that, we think we’ll be able to play with them.”
Regardless of who the Tigers are playing, their goal is the same: to win. But Warroad is something they haven’t faced before. Holy Family Catholic — the Wright County Conference champion — and Delano/Rockford — another conference team that also qualified for state — are both good teams, but they just aren’t Warroad.
The Warriors are a perennial hockey powerhouse and are coming off an impressive run in their section tournament, sweeping all three games by a combined score of 19-0. The Tigers have put together and impressive streak of their own, but Warroad has been trouncing teams all season. The boys want the win, but they also know there are other things that are important.
“Just try to embrace all of it,” Nik Johnson said of the team’s goals. “Take it all in and not worry too much about the game, but also have fun. And so, play hard but also enjoy it.”
“Have a good time, but it’s a lot of fun when you’re winning,” Blake Schmidt followed right after.
While it will be a tough game, there is also some pride in taking on the top-ranked team. It allows you to see just how good you really are. The seniors agreed that the game will be a test for them to see how far they have come.
Win or lose, the Tigers will play again. If they upset the top seed their next game would be the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center. If they lose, they’ll fall to the consolation semifinals and play at noon Thursday at the University of Minnesota’s Mariucci Arena.
There are seven seniors on the team, which means this will be the last games to close out their careers as Hutch Tigers. Winning the team’s first section title in 11 years and playing at The X has been their goal since they were children. Now it’s time to go out and make some memories to last the rest of their lives.
“We’ve been told that this is the greatest accomplishment you could have since we were like 5,” Jack Jaeger said of the senior group. “So it’s huge for us.”