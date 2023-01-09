Plagued by penalties throughout, Hutchinson could not find a way past Wright County Conference rival Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Saturday at Litchfield Civic Arena.
The Tigers, who fell to 4-6 on the season, were whistled for 11 penalties, including a game misconduct.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato built a 3-0 lead behind a first-period tally by Caden Besemer and second-period goals from Calvin Jones and Rhett Niemela. Besemer assisted on both of the other goals.
Hutchinson finally broke through at 13:23 of the third period when Emmett Reiter scored with an assist from Nolan Reiter.
Saturday’s loss was the fifth in a row for the Tigers, who started the season 4-1. They have been outscored 18-5 during that stretch.
Included in the losing skid is a 1-0 loss to Little Falls Friday at Burich Arena. The Tigers had no penalties in that game, but managed only 21 shots, including just four in the third period.
The Tigers were scheduled to travel to Southwest Christian/Richfield Tuesday for another Wright County Conference game before getting a week off before returning to the ice against Holy Family Jan. 17 at Burich Arena.