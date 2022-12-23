New Ulm avenged its loss to Hutchinson last season with a 2-1 win over the Tigers Tuesday at Burich Arena.
New Ulm avenged its loss to Hutchinson last season with a 2-1 win over the Tigers Tuesday at Burich Arena.
New Ulm’s Taylor Hansen got it going 3:09 into the first period on an even strength goal assisted by Blake Soukup and Nick Zins.
Hutchinson countered at 11:36 when Easton Mallak struck all alone.
New Ulm’s Austin Ueker added the only goal the Eagles would need in the second period, for the win, at 8:04. Ueker’s goal was unassisted, with both teams at even strength.
Neither team scored in the third period.
For the most part, it seemed as if both teams merely chased each other up and down the ice. Neither team sserted itself in the offensive zone.
“Neither team was handling the puck great,” Tigers head coach Matt Telecky said. “Both teams were just kinda chasing it and maybe waiting for something to happen, instead of making something happen sometimes.”
While the first period featured some heavy hitting, it was a fairly clean game. Hutchinson served two penalties, each on two-minute minor penalties, to New Ulm’s single penalty kill, also a two-minute minor.
Bryer Hoffmann made 18 saves on 19 shots for New Ulm. Hutchinson’s Hunter Lien was nearly as effective with 16 saves on 18 shots.
Hutchinson had built a little momentum to open the season, rattling off four straight wins after an initial loss. The Tigers fell 3-1 at Delano before the New Ulm loss. They are now 4-3.
“We’ll work on some things that we haven’t quite gotten to yet,” Telecky said. “It’ll be good, the guys will have some time to spend with their families, a reset a little bit. I think we’re a fast team and we move the puck really well. Everybody is pretty healthy.”
Telecky also wants his players to get away from the mental grind of athletics. “A lot of the guys, you know, that played in the Prep Bowl, they started in early August. It’s a nice opportunity to be a kid. Go fishin’! Get away from the rink for a day or two!”
The Tigers will enter the Christmas break with some things to work on before returning to the ice for a New Year’s Eve game against Minneapolis at Burich Arena. That game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start.
“January is comin’ and it’s a marathon. It’s not gonna be a sprint. We’ve just got to be goin’ in the right direction,” Telecky added.