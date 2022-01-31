Sometimes all a team needs to pull itself out of a rut is a big win. Hutchinson’s boys hockey team is hoping that’s the case after a pair of big wins last week.
On Thursday, the Tigers pulled out a 4-3 win in overtime against Southwest Christian/Richfield, a team they lost 2-1 against 12 days earlier. Before that, though, Hutchinson took down its neighboring rival, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, for a satisfying 5-2 win at a packed house in Burich Arena.
“The boys are always cranked up for this one,” Hutch goalie Griffin Telecky said after the game. “It’s a really good, really fun time. We play these guys over 100 times over the course of our youth and high school teams, so it’s a lot of fun to go out and beat the neighbors.”
Despite the Dragons outshooting Hutchinson in all three periods, the Tigers took an early lead scoring and never fell behind. KK Starrett got the offense started with a short handed goal and went on to finish with his second hat trick of the season. Emmett Reiter scored Hutch’s second goal of the first period, and in the second period Starrett and Karsen Niska added two more goals to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Hutchinson head coach Matt Telecky credited all three lines for keeping LDC on its toes, and the Tigers’ defense for slowing down the Dragons.
“We did a good job of gaining zones, and the defense was solid, and I thought Grif did a good job,” coach Telecky said. “He squared up and controlled his rebounds and there weren’t a lot of second chances.”
After going scoreless for almost two full periods, however, the Dragons came to life with a goal in the final minute of the second period, and then a power play goal in the first minute of the third period. In less than two minutes, LDC cut Hutch’s lead in half and had stolen away the momentum.
“We kind of gave them the momentum back with some penalties there, and that’s huge,” coach Telecky said. “If nothing else, we’ve got to play a little smarter.”
“Keeping focus in a game like this is tough,” Griffin Telecky said. “There were probably 400-500 people here tonight … this is the most full you’ll ever see Burich Arena. So it’s tough, but you’ve got to worry about what’s going on inside the glass.”
Hutchinson shook off the back-to-back goals and held LDC scoreless the rest of the night. Starrett also scored the final goal of the night, completing his hat trick and taking the wind out of the Dragons’ sails.
“They’re a great team, but that last one I bet really sealed the deal,” he said. “We needed that one to the get the game over with. It felt great.”
A bumpy road
Last week’s wins came just in time to break up a four-game losing streak, Hutch’s longest of the season. They were also the team’s first Wright County Conference wins of the year.
After winning their first four games of the season, the Tigers have been up and down and had a 10-10 record going into Monday’s tilt against Minneapolis.
“We’ve slowed down after the first four (wins) and we couldn’t bury (pucks),” Starrett said. “We couldn’t keep it together, honestly we couldn’t finish games. It was a tough stretch, but hopefully we can get back going here.”
Like many teams, coach Telecky said the Tigers have had to battle illnesses and injuries. Despite the set backs, he thinks the team is heading in the right direction. Even in recent games the Tigers didn’t win, they weren’t far behind, such as in 6-5 losses to Holy Family and Mound Westonka.
“I feel like we’re tracking in the right direction, and even with all of that, we’ve played some teams pretty tough, and we played some tough teams,” he said. “When you’ve got injuries and you’re dinged up, it feels like you’re battling uphill all the time. So we needed a game like (Litchfield) to be skating downhill.”
Through the ebbs and flows of the season, coach Telecky said the team’s veterans have played an important part in helping the younger players on the team work through struggles, both in play and in their minds.
“It’s so important for them to understand that we’re a good team,” he said. “Sometimes it’s more of a mindset, and the older guys have done a great job of reminding them that we’ve just got to be better every day.”