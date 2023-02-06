Hutchinson wrapped up a busy week with a 3-1 loss at Waconia Saturday. The contest following a loss to Delano, and a win over Breck earlier in the week.
The Tigers, 8-12 overall, saw the Wright County Conference’s top team in Delano, and wound up on the short end of a 5-1 decision Jan. 31 at Burich Arena.
“(Delano) transitions so fast, you gotta make sure you get pucks deep. We turned it over inside the blue line, allowing the first two goals. We had some chances in the second period, we just couldn’t grab the momentum,” head coach Matt Telecky said, after the game.
Sophomore goaltender Lukas Heilman turned away 21 of the 26 shots he faced. But that wasn’t good enough, as the Tigers encountered issues with their penalty kill. Hutchinson was whistled for four penalties, and Delano converted on a power play opportunity in the second period as it built a 3-0 lead.
After Delano expanded its lead to 4-0 early in the third, Hutchinson sophomore forward Manny Pearce got the Tigers; lone goal, scoring his eighth goal of the season, at 7:07, with assists to sophomore forward Emmett Reiter and junior forward Dalsten Dusoski. It was Dusoski’s first point on the score sheet this season.
Delano senior forward Aaron Lewis closed out the scoring at 12:10, in the third period.
“We’re still learning a lot of stuff,” Telecky said, as the calendar turns to February. “Charlie (Renner) playing ‘D’ did a really nice job back there. Toren (Miller) is playing forward for the first time in a long time and is getting his feet under him.
“We’re still trying to figure out what the best fit is. Some guys fit together better than others and we’ve got to make sure we’ve exhausted all of the possibilities,” Telecky added, as the postseason is one month away.
Hutchinson was scheduled to play at Mound Westonka Tuesday, then return home to meet Wright County rival Litchfield at 7 p.m. Friday at Burich Arena.