Hutchinson’s boys hockey team notched two more wins on its belt after a successful trip to Rochester this past weekend.
On Friday the Tigers beat Rochester Mayo 4-2 with help from a hat trick by Hayden Jensen.
Hutchinson opened up the scoring with two goals in the first period, one from Jensen and another from Blake Schmidt. Mayo tied the game with two goals in the second period, but the Tigers took the lead back and kept in the third. Jensen scored the game-winner half way through the period and then added an empty-net goal in the final minute of play to complete his first hat trick of the season.
After the narrow win, Hutchinson face Rochester Lourdes Saturday and won a 7-0 blowout for its first shutout win of the year. This time Austin Jozwick led the team, and most of the damage was done in the second period when Hutchinson scored six unanswered goals.
After a scoreless first period, Jensen got things rolling with a goal two minutes into the second period. Then Jozwick took over with four straight goals all within a span of about eight minutes. Nik Johnson scored the final goal of the period, and Cam Longie added one in the third for the final score.
Hutchinson outshot Lourdes 56-10, and goalie Griffin Telecky was in the net for the team’s first shutout.
The Tigers (3-1) were back home Tuesday for their home opener against Princeton. They have two more games this week: 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they play Minnesota River in Le Seuer, and 2 p.m. Saturday when they play in Marshall.
Hutchinson 4, Rochester Mayo 2 (Nov. 29)
Hutchinson …. 2 0 2 — 4
Rochester M … 0 2 0 — 2
Scoring Summary
First period: 1. H—Hayden Jensen (Nik Johnson) 7:28; 2. H—Blake Schmidt (Logan Holtz, Austin Jozwick) 7:54
Second period: 3. R—Will Weick (Bryce Baker) 7:40; 4. R—Caleb Beavers (Ethan Norman, Javan Hodge) 16:28, PP
Third period: 5. H—Jensen (T.J. Tydlacka, Johnson) 8:09; 6. H—Johnson (Johnson, Riley Anderson) 16:43, EN
PP: Hutch 0/2; Mayo 1/4
Shots: Hutch 27 (9-8-10); Mayo 23 (5-13-5)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 21/23; RM—Max Cothern 15/18
Hutchinson 7, Rochester Lourdes (Nov. 30)
Hutchinson .. 0 6 1 — 7
Rochester L … 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First period: No goals
Second period: 1. H—Hayden Jensen (Nik Johnson) 2:01; 2. H—Austin Jozwick (Tristan Hoppe, Jensen) 4:10, PP; 3. H—Jozwick (Jensen) 5:00, PP; 4. H—Jozwick (unassisted) 11:40; 5. H—Jozwick (unassisted) 12:32; 6. H—Johnson (Mitchell Piehl) 16:14
Third period: 7. H—Cam Longie (Hoppe, Jozwick) 14:30, PP
PP: Hutch 3/5; Lourdes 0/2
Shots: Hutch 56 (19-27-10); Lourdes 10 (5-2-3)
Saves: H—Griffin Telecky 10/10; RL—Griffin Becher 49/56