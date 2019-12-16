Burich Arena was packed for the classic Hutchinson vs. Litchfield rivalry Saturday night, and the Tigers did not disappoint with a thrilling 2-1 victory in Wright County Conference play.
It was a physical first period, but the referees let both teams play. Litchfield was more of the aggressor during that time and jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Jake Johnson scored on a power play.
Hutchinson (8-2, 1-2 WCC) had some luck come its way late in the first and it tied the game up with a power-play goal by Tristan Hoppe. Hoppe recovered a rebound from Hayden Jensen and found the back of the net.
“Our first 12 minutes were pretty flat,” head coach Matt Telecky said. “We just didn't seem to have the hop that we've had lately. Especially that power play, that's a huge power play goal at the end so we get out of that period tied.”
Both teams had opportunities to take control of the game in the second period, but nothing happened. Defenses stepped up and neither the Tigers or Dragons were able to get clean looks at the net. Litchfield had a chance late in the period after Hutchinson was called for two penalties five minutes apart, but the period ended with game tied 1-1.
Before the break, however, Litchfield's Terrell Grangroth was called for interference with 44 seconds to go in the period. Although the Tigers did not capitalize on that in the second period, they made it count in the third.
With a little more than a minute left of the power play to start the third period, Hoppe scored his second goal of the night and the game-winner. He was standing in front of the net, and this time rebounded a shot by Brady Knorr.
After taking the lead, Hutch simplified its game plan and played defensively to hold on for the win.
“They've been pretty tough all year,” Telecky said about Hutch's defensemen. “They do a really good job. All five that we play can all skate, handle the puck and move the puck. That's important, there's not a lot of glory in that position, but all five of those guys did a really nice job and they work hard every night.”
Goalie Austin Hagen continued his strong season with 25 saves in the win. Hutchinson is now 5-0 when Hagen starts in the net, and his 1.60 goals allowed per game is ranked 11th in the state among qualified goaltenders. His 0.935 save percentage is also good for 10th in the state.
The Tigers had another three-game week before Christmas. They were scheduled to play New Prague Tuesday, then they host Mankato East at 7 p.m. Thursday and Fergus Falls at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We've got some tired legs right now,” Telecky said. “So I think the biggest thing is rest, and we'll get healed up for the break. We just need to keep getting better everyday.”
Hutchinson 2, Litchfield 1 (Dec. 14)
Litchfield.....… 1 0 0 — 1
Hutchinson …. 1 0 1 — 2
Scoring Summary
First period: L—Jake Johnson 4:15, H—Tristan Hoppe (Hayden Jensen) 15:50
Second period: No score
Third period: H—Hoppe (Brady Knorr, Cam Longie) 1:17
PP: Hutch 2/3; Litch 1/3
Shots: Hutch 27 (7-7-13); Litch 26 (10-7-9)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 25/26; L—Darby Halonen 25/27