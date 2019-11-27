An empty-net goal sealed the Hutchinson boys hockey team’s 6-4 win over Willmar Tuesday. It was the Tigers’ first victory of the year.
Hutchinson and Willmar went back and forth in the match. Both teams scored a goal in the first period, and then Hutch took the lead in the second period, scoring two goals to Willmar’s one.
The pressure continued in the third period as Hutchinson scored two more early goals to go ahead 5-2, but Willmar battled back with a short-handed goal and power-play goal late in the game.
Trailing by one, Willmar pulled its goalie in the final minutes, but Austin Jozwick netted his second goal of the night on an empty net to assure Hutchinson’s win.
After a short break for Thanksgiving, The Tigers (1-1) were back in action this weekend with a game Friday against Rochester Mayo and another Saturday against Rochester Lourdes.
Hutchinson’s next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Princeton at Burich Arena in its home opener.
Hutchinson 6, Willmar 4 (Nov. 26)
Hutchinson … 1 2 3 — 6
Willmar ……… 1 1 2 — 4
Scoring Summary
First period: 1. W— Aidan Donelan (Ethan Stark) 10:21; 2. H—Cam Longie (Austin Jozwick, Hayden Jensen) 15:33, PP
Second period: 3. W—Devin Sankey (Elbridge DeKraai, Ethan Stark) 1:26; 4. H—Riley Anderson (Jack Jaeger) 8:25; 5. H—Jozwick (Nik Johnson) 9:16
Third period: 6. H—Logan Holtz (Mitchell Piehl) 3:56; 7. H—Jensen (unassisted) 6:25, SH; 8. W—DeKraai (Ashton Gregory) 8:47, SH; 9. W—Tanner Bauman (Ethan Weber) 15:06, PP; 10. H—Jozwick (unassisted) 16:30, EN
PP: Hutch 1/3; Willmar 1/3
Shots: Hutch 35 (14-12-9); Willmar 21 (4-7-10)
Saves: H—Jacob Huls 17/21; W—Ian Koosman 29/34