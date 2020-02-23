The Hutchinson boys hockey team has a date with Litchfield in the Section 3A Championship Wednesday. The Tigers blasted through Luverne 6-1 Saturday in the section semifinals, outshooting the Cardinals 63-17 for another statement win.
Although it was a 1-1 game after the first period, the Tigers dominated the final two periods, scoring twice in the second and three times in the third to pull away.
Hutchinson’s offense was evenly spread out again as well. Riley Anderson scored the first goal, followed by goals from Brady Knorr and Joey Croat in the second period. Austin Jozwick scored twice in the third, and Hayden Jensen netted the final goal for the Tigers.
Hutchinson will play for its first section championship since 2009 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The Tigers will face a familiar opponent, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons, who beat New Ulm 7-4 in their semifinal game. The Tigers beat LDC twice during the regular season by scores of 2-1 and 5-3.
It was just meant to be after the bracket was released for the Section 3A Boys Hockey Tournament. A Hutchinson versus Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato championship was just going to happen. Even though they were the top-two seeds, there was still no guarantee that they were going to make it. But based on the two games that each played on their way to the championship, it left no doubt who the best teams were in the section.
L/DC has lost twice this season to Hutchinson, the first game ended 2-1 and the second 5-3. Litch will be looking to get some revenge on the Tigers. The team is aware of that and know that they will come out extra aggressive and with a lot of energy that they will have to match.
Although Hutch has been on a roll, they know that there is still much that they have to clean up if they want to follow suit like the girls team and make it to state.
It is hard to beat a team three times in the same season, but the Dragons are no ordinary team. Both of the teams know each other well and know how they play. That's something that both teams will have an advantage, there isn't much new to learn. But the boys are confident that they will be able to get the best of L/DC when the time comes.
Hutchinson 6, Luverne 1 (Feb. 22)
Luverne ……… 1 0 0 — 1
Hutchinson ... 1 2 3 — 6
First period: H—Riley Anderson (unassisted) 9:37; L—Austin Watts-Boll (Colby Crabtree 16:50, PP
Second period: H—Brady Knorr (Blake Schmidt) 4:59; H—Joey Croat (unassisted) 7:55
Third period: H—Austin Jozwick (T.J. Tydlacka, Alex Staples) 3:14; H—Jozwick (Brady Knorr); H—Hayden Jensen (Jozwick, Blake Schmidt) 10:58, PP
PP: Hutch 1/3; Luverne 1/6
Shots: Hutch 63 (10-29-24); Luverne 17 (6-5-6)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 16/17, L—Shaid Shearer 48/54