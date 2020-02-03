In the midst of a five-game winning streak, Hutchinson’s boys hockey team ran into another Tiger that’s given them trouble: Delano.
While both teams appear evenly matched in play and their records, Delano was the bigger cat Friday. It controlled the game from start to finish and took down Hutchinson 3-1 in Wright County Conference play.
“We just didn’t get enough scoring chances,” Logan Holtz said. “We just need more scoring chances, more shots.”
Delano jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Blake Schmidt tied it up in the second period. Austin Jozwick took the puck from center ice, wrapped around Delano’s goal and found Schmidt for the equalizer.
After that, however, Hutch was unable to get any more clean looks and was held scoreless the rest of the night. Delano nearly doubled the amount of shots Hutchinson took, 28 to 15.
Delano went on to score late in the second period to retake the lead, and it added an insurance goal at the start of the third period. Although the final was 3-1, Hutch was in the game most of the night, the hops just didn’t go its way.
“There are a couple goals that were bad bounces,” goalie Austin Hagen said. “I feel like there’s nothing you can do.”
Although the loss ended Hutch’s second longest winning streak of the season, the boys feel they are playing sound hockey, which is a good sign.
Head coach Matt Telecky believes the team is starting to play together, and that through all the line combinations they are starting to gel. Even though Friday’s game was a loss, the effort and chances were still there.
“Sometimes you just got to tip your hat to the other team,” Telecky said. “I thought they played a pretty good game. It’s just that time of the year where we just got to ramp it up here. We got four more games and then no more second chances, so we got to get going.”
With just four games left in the regular season, the Tigers (13-7-1, 4-5-1 WCC) are hoping to go on one more run to build some momentum entering postseason. Hagen believes the team needs to start working harder in practice, but Telecky thinks they just have to stick to what they’ve been doing and trust one another.
“We preach that we’re only worried about our next 45 seconds,” Telecky said. “That starts in practice and making sure that everybody’s on the same page and we’re doing things that we want to do, and we’re playing hard for each other.”
The Tigers had a chance to start their next winning streak Tuesday when they were scheduled to play River Lakes. Their next game is 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Orono Spartans in conference play.
Delano 3, Hutchinson 1 (Jan. 31)
Delano .......... 1 1 1 — 3
Hutchinson ... 0 1 0 — 1
First period: D—Gunnar Paulson (Trevor Oja) 10:08
Second period: H—Blake Schmidt (Austin Jozwick) 5:52, D—Michael Weber (Will Brown, Adam Brown) 14:23
Third period: D—Jesse Peterson (Mark Halonen) 2:45
PP: Hutch 0/2; Delano 0/3
Shots: Hutch 15 (4-4-7); Delano 28 (7-13-8)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 25/28, D—Cade Lommel 14/15