This week’s winter storm, which has forced school and business closures throughout the area, also meant a change in plan for high school sports.
Among the most significant changes for area sports teams was the postponement of two first round games in the Section 2A boys hockey tournament. Originally set for Wednesday evening, the opening-round games were moved to Friday night.
That change means sixth-seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato will play host to No. 11 Bloomington Kennedy at 6 p.m. Friday at Litchfield Civic Arean.
No. 8 Hutchinson will play host to No. 9 Breck at 6 p.m. Friday at Burich Arena.
In another change, third-seeded Waconia played host to No. 10 Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer Tuesday afternoon, a game won by Waconia 3-0.
The postponements mean the survivors of the first-round games will have little time to celebrate, with the Section 2A quarterfinals set for Saturday evening. The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato versus Bloomington Kennedy winner will advance to play third-seeded Delano at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Delano Area Sports Center. The Huchinson/Breck winner travels to No. 1 seed Orono for a 7 p.m. Saturday game at Morrison Ice Arena.
Section 2A semifinal games are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Louis Park Recreation Center, with the championship game set for 7 p.m. March 3 at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.