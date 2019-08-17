A new era of Hutchinson boys soccer began this week. Richard Appleby coached his first practices as the team’s new head coach. He is taking the reins from Juliana Delgado, who stepped down after three seasons.
Appleby grew up playing soccer in his home state of Iowa, including playing at Coe College. It was there that he developed his passion for coaching.
“My coach got me a job at the high school,” Appleby said, “and I just fell in love with it. I felt that was my calling in life. I switched my major to physical education so I could graduate on time and just focus on coaching.”
He spent five years coaching a lower-level team before earning a varsity girls head coaching job. He stayed there for three years before he and his wife moved to Rochester. He spent a year as a volunteer coach at St. Mary’s in Winona before joining the staff as a graduate assistant at Northwestern University in St. Paul. He took last season off from coaching, as he and his wife moved to Hutchinson shortly after the birth of his daughter.
While commuting to the office is an issue for some workers, Appleby can’t complain. He lives within sight of the soccer fields, and his office is roaming the sidelines. He hopes to use his new position to grow the sport and increase the numbers coming out to play.
“Varsity is 21 people right now,” he said. “It’s a little bit different in Iowa. We’re in the spring, so we don’t compete with football. But my high school was the same size as Hutch, and we had 80 guys out.
“My goal is to help grow the program so we have a strong middle school program,” he continued. “We have at least a JV and a varsity in three years, that’s my goal. And hopefully in five years we have three teams playing at the high school level. But that means I’m doing a lot, trying to contact with the club, working with the parks and rec, being visible and trying to help these guys do stuff.”
This past summer, the Tigers had a float in the annual Water Carnival boat parade to help raise awareness about the team.
“They had a lot of fun and we got a lot of feedback that the kids liked it, so we’re going to be doing stuff like that,” Appleby said. “Soccer is the most popular sport in the world. It’s one of the fastest growing in the U.S. I don’t think Hutch is an anomaly of why it’s not growing. I just think we need to do a better job exposing it.”
Though practices are just beginning to ramp up, the Tigers play their first game under Appleby this Friday. In their limited time together so far, Hutch’s players have already felt the influence of their new coach.
“He knows his stuff,” junior Parker Wortz said. “It’s nice learning a lot.”
“He’s a really fun coach,” junior Aidan Young said. “It’s just different how everything is set up. … He’s pushing us to our absolute max and beyond.”
When roaming the sidelines, Appleby tends to keep comments to himself and observe how the Tigers play rather than critique mid-game.
“I try to be quiet during games because that’s their opportunity to show me what we’ve worked on in practice, and they get to make their decisions,” he said. “I’ll yell and bark like everybody else, but I try to do most of that in practice to help coach. And then in the game that’s their opportunity to show me what they’re learning.”
While on-field success is important to Appleby, his aim is also to help players beyond their days of wearing a Hutch uniform.
“My philosophy is to take everything that we can learn on the soccer field and make sure it’s applicable into school, and when they get out of high school and into life,” he said. “That’s how I approach everything.”