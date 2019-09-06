The first half of Thursday’s Wright County Conference opener didn’t go how the Hutchinson boys soccer team would have liked. The Tigers gave up four first-half goals on their way to a 5-1 loss to the Mound Westonka White Hawks.
Despite the loss and shaky first half, Tigers coach Richard Appleby credit the team for working hard and playing much better in the second half.
“The guys are working really hard. They’re doing everything I’m asking them to do,” he said. “Like tonight, we went down 4-0 in the first half, we talked about just their effort and backing each other up, and they did a phenomenal job in the second half.”
Appleby said the Tigers “dominated” play during the first 20 minutes of the second half and scored their only goal of the night by Daniel Roach.
Unfortunately, Appleby said, Hutch’s low numbers means the team has a long way to go to compete against teams that have more players and can rest their starters.
“We’re just short numbers right now,” he said. “Until our guys get match fit or the program grows its numbers, it’s just going to be kind of a growing experience throughout the season to get our legs underneath us and be able to go the full 80 minutes.”
Despite the obstacles, Hutchinson has had its best start to a season in years. The Tigers (3-2) already have as many wins as they’ve had the past three years combined, and their 12 goals in the first five games this season are more than they scored all last year.
“They just love the game and love getting better,” Appleby said about the players. “So as long as we can show that they keep improving, they’ve been responding.”
Hutchinson won’t have to wait long for a chance to bounce back. The Tigers play Mayer Lutheran at 7 p.m. Monday at Norwood Young America High School.
Mound Westonka 5, Hutchinson 1 (Sept. 5)
Mound .. 4 1 — 5
Hutch …. 0 1 — 1
Hutch stats
Goals — Daniel Roach
Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 21/26