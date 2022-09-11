Two days after suffering its biggest loss of the season, the Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake boys soccer team rebounded for its first win.
The Tigers, 1-4 overall, got goals from three different players in a 3-2 win over New Ulm Saturday at S.R. Knutson Field.
John Jurgenson, Jafeth Munguia and Treyton Card each scored for H/G-SL. Card also assisted on a goal.
Leo Gil played all 80 minutes in goal for the Tigers, notching eight saves. Both New Ulm goals came on penalty kicks.
Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake has a busy slate of games this week. It was scheduled to play host to South St. Paul at 7 p.m. Tuesday, travel to Jordan for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday, then play Delano at 5 p.m. Thursday in a home game at Glencoe.
The boys soccer team has two other big games coming up in the next couple of weeks, including its poster signing night on Monday, Sept. 19. The Tigers meet Central Minnesota Christian at 7 p.m. at S.R. Knutson Field. Parents night is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, against Melrose Area.