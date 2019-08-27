The Hutchinson boys soccer team continued its early season success Monday with a 4-1 home win against Groves Academy.
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime, but three second-half goals gave Hutch the victory. Sam Kvale, Cole Forcier, Ben Wehseler and Riley Klinker all found the back of the net for the Tigers, while Brandon Bettenhausen saved 11 shots.
With seven goals in their first two games, Hutch has already matched its goals total from last year's regular season. Its two wins also equals Hutch's total for the previous three regular seasons. It's the program's first 2-0 start since 2012.
Hutchinson is next scheduled to host Rocori at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hutchinson 4, Groves Academy 1 (Aug. 26)
G.A. (0-1) ..... 1 0 - 1
Hutch (2-0) ... 1 3 - 4
Hutch stats
Goals - Sam Kvale, Ben Wehseler, Cole Forcier, Riley Klinker
Saves - Brandon Bettenhausen (11/12)