Southwest Christian built a 4-0 lead before the first half had reached its midpoint and never looked back as it topped Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake 7-1 Thursday at S.R. Knutson Field.

The Stars’ Jake Bettin scored his third goal of the game at 22:13 of the first half, putting Southwest Christian ahead 4-0. Andrew Perry had the Stars’ other first-half score.

