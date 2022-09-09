Southwest Christian built a 4-0 lead before the first half had reached its midpoint and never looked back as it topped Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake 7-1 Thursday at S.R. Knutson Field.
The Stars’ Jake Bettin scored his third goal of the game at 22:13 of the first half, putting Southwest Christian ahead 4-0. Andrew Perry had the Stars’ other first-half score.
Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake tightened its defense for the rest of the half, then got a goal from junior Grant Kropp with 3:18 to go in the half.
With the game seemingly within reach as they opened the second half, the Tigers played more aggressively and possessed the ball better for the first several minutes of the second half.
But Southwest Christian’s Evan Vick broke the stalemate at the 26:05 mark to put the Stars up 5-1 and seal the win. The Stars added two late goals for the final advantage.
Junior Quinton MacMullan played a solid 40 minutes in goal for H/GSL, making 12 saves on 15 shots he faced.
Southwest Christian finished with 19 shots and took six corner kicks. Hutchinson/G-SL had seven shots and two corners.