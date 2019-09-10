Let's play soccer (web only)
Hutchinson’s boys soccer team was dominated by Mayer Lutheran Monday during a 7-1 loss in Norwood Young America.

The Tigers (3-3) fell behind 5-0 in the first half. Ben Wehseler scored their only goal of the game in the second half, but the Tigers gave up two more goals for the final.

Hutchinson is back in action at 5 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Waconia in a Wright County Conference match.

Mayer Lutheran 7, Hutchinson 1 (Sept. 9)

Hutch … 0 1 - 1

Mayer … 5 2 - 7

Hutch stats

Goals — Ben Wehseler 1

Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 11/16, Andrew Sandquist 5/7

